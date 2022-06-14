Montana State’s Hailey Garrison is in sixth place in the barrel racing after two rounds at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
She notched a time of 14.60 seconds in the first round and then lowered her time to 14.34 in the second round, giving her a combined time of 28.94 seconds. Garrison is also 13th in the goat tying after times of 6.4 and 6.8 seconds in the first two rounds gave her a combined time of 13.2 seconds.
Mike Nannini is in ninth place in the steer wrestling through two rounds. He has made runs of 4.3 and 9.6 seconds, giving him a combined time of 13.9 seconds in the event. Teammate Logan Beattie has yet to record a time through two rounds.
Tayla Moeykens also got faster in the second round of the barrels. She completed her second run in 14.31 seconds, a small drop from her 14.79 seconds in the first round. She’s at 29.10 seconds combined, putting her in 12th place. Shai McDonald is in 28th place with a combined time of 29.78 seconds after two runs of 14.89 seconds in the first two rounds.
Jacee Currin is in eighth place in the breakaway roping after her first two rounds yielded times of 2.9 and 2.3 seconds for a combined time of 5.3 seconds. Teammate Molly Salmond is narrowly behind her in 11th place (5.5 seconds).
Paige Rasmussen is in 35th place in the goat tying (15 seconds combined) after runs of 9.0 and 6.0 seconds.
In the tie down roping, Caleb Berquist earned a time of 16.8 seconds in the second round. His total time through two rounds is 32.9 seconds, which puts him in 22nd place. Jase Bustad didn’t record a time for the second consecutive round.
Berquist and Teegan Leno are in 19th place in the team roping after earning a time of 8.0 seconds in the first round but not recording a time in the second round.
In the saddle bronc riding, Caleb Meeks was bucked off during the second round. With just his score of 64 from the first round, he is tied for 24th place.
Nate Dearhamer earned a score of 68 in the second round of the bareback bronc riding after recording no score in the first round. He is in 29th place.
Chase Runfola was bucked off in the second round of the bull riding, so he has yet to record a score.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.