Caleb Berquist had been as consistent and timely as anybody could hope to be.
Through the first three rounds of the tie down roping at last year’s College National Finals Rodeo, Berquist clocked in at times of 8.7 seconds, 8.8 seconds and 8.7 seconds. He was on the cusp of a national title.
He led the competition going into the short go, but his calf there kicked him during his attempt at wrangling it, and he paid the price. He finished in 18.1 seconds and dropped into second place — just over five seconds behind the eventual winner.
To be named reserve champion in any event at the CNFR is no small feat, but it was not what Berquist was there to accomplish.
“It took me longer to tie him, which cost me the national championship,” said Berquist, who graduated from Montana State last month. “I have held that ever since I rode out of the arena 10 seconds after it happened. I think about it every time I practice. If I’m tired and I don’t want to practice, that memory pops into my head. I’d hate for that to happen again. Not that lack of practice caused that, just luck of the draw.”
Regardless, the result was something he had to come to terms with.
“Last year at the CNFR I put in a lot of practice, just like anybody here,” he said. “But to be so close and fail, you go home and think, ‘Did I not practice enough? What could I have done better? What could I have done different?’”
Berquist has a chance at redeeming himself at this year’s CNFR, which begins Sunday in Casper, Wyoming.
The LaCrosse, Washington, native enters as the Big Sky Region champion and national leader in the tie down roping with 1,366 points. He and Teegan Leno, who just finished his sophomore year at MSU, were the Big Sky champions in the team roping and will compete in that event also in Casper. Their 702.5 points in the team roping ranked ninth nationally.
After slipping out of first place late in last year’s tie down roping competition, Berquist was hungry to return.
“All the points started over,” he said. “I wasn’t just going to make it (again). I had to work for it again. There’s a lot of talented guys in our region.”
Berquist began the fall season by placing second on Sept. 11 at the Northwest College rodeo, missing out on first place by .1 seconds. He then won the remaining four fall rodeos and the first two spring rodeos, both held at MSU’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse — where the team hadn’t competed the past few years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had a blessed fall,” he said. “Then I won the hometown rodeo which was a really cool experience. That was one of the major goals I had since my freshman year, since I hadn’t been in the Brick Breeden in three years. That was a cool experience as well.”
Berquist’s tie down roping horse is named Hefty, and he called him a “game changer” and “the heart and soul of this operation.”
Berquist narrowly missed out on qualifying for the CNFR his freshman year, when he finished fourth in the region in both of his events. The 2020 event was canceled, but he qualified for the first time last season.
His 2,497.5 all-around points are good enough for second in the nation heading into the CNFR.
“I wouldn’t say there’s any pressure,” he said. “I’m very, very thankful for the season that I’ve had. I would say what I have to focus on is everything starts over when you get to the CNFR. Everybody’s points are back at zero. Just being consistent is what I’ve been thinking about ever since I left here last year.”
He and Leno were steady in their roping efforts all year, picking up one win and four other top-three finishes. Leno was Jaret Whitman’s roping partner at the CNFR last year. That duo placed 13th.
Berquist praised Leno for being such a talented roper at such a young age.
“He’s dedicated to the game just as I am,” Berquist said. “It’s hard to rope with someone when they’re not as dedicated as you. There’s going to be mistakes on either end but as long as they’re dedicated and want to practice and get better, from a partner standpoint, you can’t ask for much more than that. He is dedicated and he is very, super, duper talented.”
As for Berquist’s own progression, from a near-miss qualifier as a freshman to an all-around contender as a senior, he identifies a change in his practice habits over time that have helped him succeed.
“What you put in is what you get out,” he said. “When you can out-practice them, that dang sure helps carry you through to the rodeos. I’d say just between practicing and my experiences of both good and bad is what’s carried me to this point.”
Berquist has one year of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic, but he doesn’t expect to use it. He’s hoping to rodeo professionally around the region and make sure he’s available to help run his family’s ranch. He graduated with a degree in business and a minor in business management.
He accomplished what he set out to do academically. This upcoming week he wants to take care of the rodeo side of things. He wants Montana State as a whole to do well, and he wants to compete well alongside Leno. He knows it’s a difficult task to replicate or exceed his success last year, but he’s aiming high anyway.
“Being second here last year and having a chance to win it, obviously my goal is to win it,” he said. “But I think more importantly my goal is to come down here and just be consistent. Second in the nation is not easy to do. And if people look at you and expect you to do that again, they don’t really know. It’s a lot harder than that. There are kids throughout the country who made the CNFR last year and didn’t this year. It’s not easy to make it every time.
“Coming down here this year, I just wanted to do the same thing I did in the first three rounds last year and carry that consistency through to the fourth round.”
Also representing Montana State
MSU had several other qualifiers for the CNFR, as well.
Aside from Berquist and Leno, the Bobcats are sending Caleb Meeks (saddle bronc riding), Nate Dearhamer (bareback bronc riding), Chase Runfola (bull riding), Jase Bustad (tie down roping) and Mike Nannini and Logan Beattie (steer wrestling).