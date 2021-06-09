Caleb Berquist and Levi Delamarter grew up separated by about 350 miles in their home state of Washington.
This year, as juniors at Montana State, they were separated by a mere seven points atop the Big Sky Region’s tie down roping standings. Their success in the event is seen on the national leaderboard as well, where they also occupy the top two spots — Berquist first 995 points and Delamarter second with 988.
They have been friendly rivals for several years, and they said their familiarity with each other made this season more enjoyable and competitive.
“It’s dang sure been a battle,” Berquist said. “But I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think that pushes each other to get better.”
Berquist won at the first two rodeos of the fall season at Northwest College, where Delamarter placed third and seventh, respectively. Berquist then placed second at Montana-Western and MSU-Northern. In the final four rodeos of the spring season, MSU’s duo placed first or second in some order.
At some point during the year, they realized they were likely qualifiers for the College National Finals Rodeo. They were correct, and they’ll represent the Bobcats when finals get started on Sunday in Casper, Wyo.
“I’m happy that he won,” Delamarter said of his teammate’s region title. “And he said the same thing, like, ‘If you take it, either way we’re both going to the college finals,’ so we were happy.”
Their friendship dates back to their high school years in Washington. Delamarter grew up in Longview, on Washington’s western edge near the Oregon border. Berquist grew up in LaCrosse and attended school in Colfax, about 20 miles from the Idaho border.
Their calf roping battles were tight then also — Delamarter was the state champion their senior year, and Berquist was runner-up. But they weren’t always competitors.
Despite living so far away from each other, they proved to be a formidable team roping pairing. With Berquist as the header and Delamarter as the heeler, Berquist estimates they only missed two or three steers all season en route to the state championship in 2018.
The two roped together during their freshman season at MSU also. Delamarter qualified for CNFR as a heeler, but Berquist missed out by just a couple points. Their sophomore spring season along with CNFR was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are both excited to have had such strong junior campaigns.
“Just being smooth and consistent was the whole thing,” Delamarter said. “Just catch them all and get them all down and let the points add up, and I guess it worked out.”
Delamarter was sure to give his horse, Twister, a lot of credit for his efforts.
“Trust is a big thing. He’s a lot of horse. He runs hard, and he works really well,” he said. “You expect him to start hard, and he does, and even if I’m a little late he runs them down.”
Berquist has ridden two different horses this season and is thankful to have managed as much success as he has.
The horse he planned to use this season, Mississippi, was injured in a collision with another horse just a few days before the fall season began. Berquist then connected with former MSU cowboy Brady Boyce and borrowed a horse, Ransom, that helped him win the first two rodeos of the year.
“That did help set my season up for sure,” Berquist said.
He then bought a new horse, Hefty, near the end of the fall season and practiced on him all winter.
“That horse dang sure stepped my game up more than anything,” Berquist said. “I tied quite a few down on him, and then I got comfortable with him. The horse and I kind of figured each other out.”
Just as Delamarter speaks highly of Twister’s speed and strength, Berquist admires the same in his new partner.
“I also think horsepower for the both of us was a huge factor that helped separate us from those who followed,” Berquist said, referring back to the tie down standings. “His horse is really outstanding. … I think the horsepower has really made a difference in both our games.”
For them both to compete well at CNFR, they will both rely on that horsepower as well as the mindset of, as Berquist put it, “slow down to be fast.”
Put another way, they don’t want to overthink the process and risk having a sloppy run.
“Every time just trying to get out, get him caught and make a smooth run with no mistakes,” Delamarter said.
Berquist admitted he can sometimes get inside his own head too much during competitions. He’ll have to avoid that to maintain his place at the top.
“If I’m smooth and slow down on everything I do and make sure I do all my steps correct, I think that gives me the best chance to do the best I can,” he said. “I have more horsepower than I’ve ever had, so that’s dang sure not what I’m afraid of. As long as I can do my part — rope them and tie them — I’m pretty excited.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.