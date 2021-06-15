After two rounds of tie down roping at the College National Finals Rodeo, Montana State’s Caleb Berquist and Levi Delamarter are first and fifth, respectively, in the average standings.
Berquist, after a time of 8.8 seconds Tuesday morning in Casper, Wyoming, leads the way. He had a time of 8.7 seconds in the first round. Delamarter improved on his 10.9 seconds from the first round to post 9.1 seconds on Tuesday.
MSU’s Paige Rasmussen also leads the goat tying with an average of 12.6 seconds. She paired her first-round time of 6.0 seconds with a run of 6.6 seconds on Tuesday to give her a lead of .2 seconds through two rounds. Teammates Hailey Garrison (14.9 second average) and Lindsey Pulsipher (15.2 second average) are 20th and 24th, respectively, in the event.
Through two rounds of team roping, Cody and Jake Faulkner are 20th overall, with a mark of 7.4 seconds along with a no score. Jaret Whitman and Teegan Leno are in a tie for 27th (11.4 seconds and a no score).
Cody Faukner is 17th in the steer wrestling after posting a time of 21.5 seconds in the second round. Whitman and Kolby Currin, after both received no score in the first round, bounced back with times of 8.0 seconds and 9.3 seconds, respectively, in the second round.
In the barrel racing, Tayla Moeykens clocked in at 14.51 seconds in the second round, which dropped her to eighth overall in the average (28.75 seconds) after being first with a 14.24-second ride in her first attempt. Shai McDonald, who ran 14.62 in her first attempt, got faster with a 14.20-second time in the second round. She sits 11th overall in the average.
Clancy Glenn took a no score in the second round of the saddle bronc riding, putting him 25th overall. In the bareback bronc riding, Ethan Frasier is 24th overall following a 54.5-point ride in the second round.
