Competing in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse held up to the hype.
Macardi Anderson and Meghan McGinley, first-timers for Montana State, had strong debuts in the venue as the MSU spring rodeo got underway Thursday evening.
McGinley, a senior from Belgrade who transferred this year to MSU from South Plains College in Texas, took the early lead in the breakaway roping by posting a time of 3.2 seconds. And later in the evening, she timed in at 15.67 seconds in the barrel racing.
And Anderson, a freshman from Gooding, Idaho, tied for the fastest barrel racing run (15.40 seconds) with Lacey Lawrence from the University of Montana.
For both of them, the scene on Thursday — even without a full crowd — was something to embrace.
“The atmosphere in here, you don’t experience it at any of the other college rodeos,” Anderson said. “The energy, the crowd, I think it helps you perform better because you have a boost.”
Anderson, who was 14th in the Big Sky Region barrel racing standings entering Thursday, said her horse Shortbus often feeds off the crowd.
“We had a practice in here yesterday, and I was like, ‘I think it’s gonna go good,’” she said. “(Friday) with the slack (in the morning), so much can change, but even just holding this spot with Lacey for a night is super awesome.”
McGinley entered Thursday 14th in the breakaway roping in the Big Sky Region. She was one of just three competitors to earn a time in the event. McGinley called the fall part of her season “a little rocky,” so she hopes Thursday’s showing gets her a little momentum.
McGinley gave credit to her horse Chick for doing so well in both her events Thursday.
“I was a little bit nervous about having time to switch saddles and everything, but she worked so good,” McGinley said. “Better than I could have imagined.”
After growing up nearby and attending this rodeo when she was younger, McGinley was thankful to have a good showing.
“It’s super cool to be in it,” she said.
Elsewhere on Thursday, it was a difficult night for most entrants as the stock seemed to have the upper hand in several events.
Only half of the 10 team roping tandems earned a time, and only two did so without a penalty. The calves in the tie down roping were tough to wrangle, making for some higher times. And the bulls pitched a shutout at the end of the evening, not allowing any rider to pick up points.
MSU had no entrants earn a mark in those events.
In the saddle bronc riding, MSU’s Caleb Meeks (67 points) and Cody Faulkner (53) were in first and third place, respectively. They represented half of the successful rides in the event.
Jessica Stevens of MSU led the goat tying (6.8 seconds) after the first day.
And only five of 10 steer wrestlers managed to record a time Thursday. Those that earned a mark were grateful to have one.
“I’d say I’m pretty dang lucky,” said MSU’s Mike Nannini, a junior from Kimberly, Idaho who led the competition with a time of 4.2 seconds. “I just as easily could have gotten one of those guys’ steers. It’s just the hand you draw.”
MSU teammates Nathan Eggena (8.9 seconds) and Maclain Cathey (26.7) were third and fifth, respectively.
Nannini is recovering from a right PCL injury that has kept him from team roping and bronc riding. Despite that, he entered Thursday fourth in the men’s all-around in the Big Sky Region as well as sixth in the tie down roping and third in the steer wrestling.
He didn’t have the same good luck in the tie down roping as the steer wrestling, though. He recorded no time.
Thursday was his second time competing in the Brick. Nannini called his first time last year “pretty exhilarating,” but now he’s used to the big crowd. So much so that he called it “just another day at the office.”
And he recognizes that sometimes that means doing well in one event and not as well in another. He’s glad to have made it out of Thursday with at least one mark he can be happy with.
“That’s a big thing in this sport: getting used to making a fool of yourself out there in front of a bunch of people,” Nannini said laughing. “No fool today.”
