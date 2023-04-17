MSU Spring Rodeo, Friday April 14, 2023 (copy)

Montana State’s Paige Rasmussen competes in the barrel racing on Friday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

The Montana State women’s rodeo team continued its dominant ways on Sunday, but a bad break on Saturday proved too much to overcome for the Bobcat men. MSU’s women and the UM Western men’s team took top honors at the second MSU Spring Rodeo in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

“The women dominated,” said Bobcat coach Kyle Whitaker. “It’s really exciting to watch them right now. They were really good last fall, and they’ve stepped it up to a higher level this spring.”

Paige Rasmussen led Montana State, scoring 220 points to take top cowgirl honors. UM Western’s Jhet Murphy scored 350 points to lead the Bulldogs to the team championship while earning all-around honors.


