When you hear the zing, that’s how you know it’s good.
At least according to Jessica Stevens. The Montana State sophomore heard that sound a couple times during the first two days of the spring rodeo.
Her time of 6.8 seconds in the goat tying made her the leader after Thursday’s performance and her 6.3 seconds Friday evening was again the fastest of the bunch. Her combined time of 13.1 seconds made her a winner, and she had a pretty good idea that was the case almost immediately.
After her run in front of a packed Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd on Friday, Stevens flexed for the crowd and gestured excitedly in hopes of amping up the fans even more.
“When you finish your run and you hear zing, that’s when you know your goat’s not gonna get up,” Stevens said. “You’ve got a strong tie on there.”
Stevens, originally from Creighton, Nebraska, competed in the MSU rodeo last season as part of the Dawson Community College team from Glendive. She said experiencing the rush of the event made her want to be a Bobcat.
Her talent fits in well, as does that of her horse Holiday, who has picked up the name Hollywood.
“He loves the energy, the cameras, everything,” Stevens said with a laugh.
Together, they helped MSU women sweep their events and claim the women’s team title for the first rodeo of the weekend.
“A clean sweep for the girls,” Bobcats head coach Kyle Whitaker said. “They were pretty dominant.”
The Bobcats amassed 640 team points to win. MSU’s men had 615 points to also place first.
The women’s all-around honor was shared by MSU’s Molly Salmond and Haven Wolstein. MSU’s Jhet Murphy won on the men’s side.
Action on Saturday and Sunday will make up the second rodeo of the week.
Stevens entered the weekend third in the Big Sky Region’s goat tying standings. Her win on Friday ensures she stays near the top. Placing second on Friday, and sitting second in the Big Sky going in, was teammate Paige Rasmussen, who had a two-run total of 13.2 seconds. MSU’s Cassidy Bolich and Wolstein both qualified for the short go during Friday’s slack, but they didn’t record a time during the evening performance. Still, it was a field loaded with Bobcats. Their practice sessions, Stevens said, show how talented of a group it is.
“Being able to have so many more girls to practice with really pushes you because everybody on your team is really good,” Stevens said. “We practice four days a week and push each other every single time.”
Added Whitaker: “The goat tying, you could tell, they’ve been working on that really hard, and they’re at a whole other level. I’d match our school against anybody in the goat tying right now. Probably any girls event. It’s fun to see how the hard work through the winter’s paid off.”
Stevens was happy to do her part. It helped that her goat chose not to move as Stevens and Holiday approached. Rather than darting away for safety, it froze, and that made for a quick run.
“That was the pup of the whole pen, and so being able to draw that pumped me up,” she said. “I was ready to go out there and execute my run.”
Also getting a victory lap Friday was Wolstein, a sophomore from Helena who matched her run of 2.4 seconds in the breakaway roping during the slack with another 2.4 seconds during the performance. Her total of 4.8 seconds was well ahead of Salmond (5.4) in second place.
“If the angle’s not there, you’ve got to take your best shot,” Wolstein said of timing the throw of her rope. “If you set it up right, your best shot’s usually really fast. If you can take your first best shot, that’s pretty much what I go by.”
Wolstein said she didn’t do as well as she would have liked at MSU’s home rodeo last year. She called it “very rewarding” to have a better showing this time atop her horse Lola.
“The goal as a Bobcat athlete is to win in the Brick, so it felt great to do that,” she said.
Also earning points for Montana State in the breakaway were Cate Hepper (5.7 seconds) and Meghan McGinley (6.1), who placed fifth and sixth, respectively. McGinley’s Thursday time of 3.2 seconds made her the leader after one day, and she followed with 2.9 seconds on Friday to still place high.
In the tie down roping, MSU’s Jase Bustad (two-run time of 18.7 seconds), Levi Delamarter (19.4) and Logan Beattie (22.8) placed second, third and fifth, respectively, earning plenty of points for the Bobcats.
Doing the same were Cody Faulkner and Caleb Meeks in the saddle bronc riding. Faulkner had a ride of 53 points on Thursday and followed with 58 points on Friday for 111 points and second place. Meeks didn’t stay on Friday evening, but his 67-point ride on Thursday still netted him third place.
In the team roping, MSU’s Hayden Taylor teamed with Cameron Handy of Miles Community College to win with a two-run time of 11.9 seconds.
For the second day in a row, there were no qualifying rides atop bulls.
MSU’s Mike Nannini led the steer wrestling after Thursday with a time of 4.2 seconds. His mark of 6.5 seconds on Friday gave him a total of 10.7, which kept him in first place. Murphy’s two-run total of 17.7 seconds put him in fourth place.
In the barrel racing, MSU senior Shai McDonald and her 17-year old horse Dakota claimed first place with a two-run time of 29.81 seconds. She was the only racer to go sub-15 seconds in both runs. Her time of 14.82 seconds on Friday was the fastest of anybody over two days.
Despite his age, Dakota showed some exceptional straightaway speed while also being graceful around the barrels.
“I was actually supposed to retire him this year, but I decided to take him to a few jackpots and he was winning them,” McDonald said, “so I decided he should have the last few runs in the Brick since it’s my senior year. He showed up for it.”
Immediately before their run, MSU teammate Tayla Moeykens posted a time of 14.95 seconds, the fastest to that point. She wound up placing second (30.13 seconds total).
“It’s really exciting because it tells me how hard I should try,” McDonald said of hearing other fast marks. “I know my horse can do it, so when I hear some times that are very competitive, I just push harder.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.