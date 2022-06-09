Montana State’s defense of its women’s team national championship begins in earnest on Sunday with the opening events of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
The Bobcats claimed the 2021 title — the program’s first since 2011 — and will rely on the efforts of six women in the next week to win it again.
The group is headlined by 2021 women’s all-around champion Paige Rasmussen, a junior, and 2021 barrel racing champion Tayla Moeykens, a sophomore. Senior Hailey Garrison has qualified for the fourth time in her career, and junior Shai McDonald has CNFR experience as well. Newcomers to college rodeo’s biggest stage will be Molly Salmond, a graduate student, and Jacee Currin, a junior.
“I feel extremely confident we could win the team title again this year for the women’s side,” Rasmussen said. “We have some great ropers and great barrel racers and goat tyers, and I think we have all the tools. We just have to capitalize, and I’m fully confident we will.”
Rasmussen eyes goat tying title
Rasmussen won her third consecutive Big Sky Region championship in goat tying this year, accumulating 1,160 points in the event to rank second nationally heading into the CNFR.
She didn’t reach 200 points in a second event, however, so she won’t be able to compete for the all-around honors again this year.
“I’m looking at it as kind of a blessing that I get to focus on my favorite event and focus on bringing home the title in the event that I want to,” she said.
Rasmussen was on the cusp of a championship in the event last year, but her goat in the short go didn’t stay tied — wiping out her run of 6.3 seconds. She dropped into 12th place but won the all-around nonetheless.
She chalked up that final goat coming untied as bad luck, nothing more. But she carried that memory with her all of this season to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“I made the run I needed to make. I didn’t do anything wrong per se, just didn’t tie that goat tight enough,” said Rasmussen, who is originally from Choteau but graduated from Belgrade High. “Ever since then I’ve just been trying to not dwell on that moment but use it to my advantage. I know what I can do from last year. I know I can come in and win this thing.”
Across the 10 rodeos that make up the Big Sky Region’s fall and spring seasons, Rasmussen placed first in goat tying six times and second once.
“My main goal is to never plateau and always be improving, and I think I’m doing that,” she said. “I’m excited to see where it takes me.”
Atop her horse Felix, Rasmussen said she has prepared more than ever this year to be ready for this upcoming week.
“Everything takes place in the practice pen,” she said. “We’re tying these goats in six seconds. There’s not enough time to think about it at the rodeo in your run. Everything has to happen in the practice pen.
“You can’t go through the motions and get the reps in because this is all about muscle memory and letting your body do it for you once you get to the arena. I have to make sure I’m intentional with everything I’m practicing.”
Rasmussen expected to be nervous last year in her first time competing at the CNFR, but she felt like she was “on autopilot” once she entered the arena. Her preparation and success this year gives her a good base of confidence to perform well again.
“I’m expecting that same feeling of knowing, ‘This is my stage, this is my place,’” she said. “I’m just going to do exactly what I know how to do.”
Garrison competes for all-around in final year
With her entry this year, Garrison is a four-time qualifier to the CNFR. This will mark only her third time competing, however, as the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She qualified in 2021 in the goat tying and did so again this year by placing third in the region in the event. As the Big Sky Region’s reserve all-around champion with 1,281.33 points, a total that ranked her 12th nationally, she got to choose a second event to round out her CNFR performance. She settled on barrel racing, in which she was fourth in the region this season.
Though she is familiar with the environment and the pressure that comes with it, Garrison admitted to still feeling anxious for the upcoming week.
“It’s still kind of nerve-racking, but going into this finals I’m a lot more confident in myself than I have been in the past just because it’s my last year of college rodeo,” said Garrison, a Glen native. “I’m going to go lay it all on the line and not have any regrets.”
Moeykens and McDonald will join Garrison in the barrel racing competition.
She could use an extra year of eligibility if she wants it, but she graduated in May with her degree in marketing. She already works for a digital marketing and web design company and hopes to continue doing rodeos as a professional. To do so requires a lot of money and a lot of winning, so it is an uncertain future. For that reason, she wants to perform her best in her last collegiate opportunity.
“It’s nice to see the hard work pay off,” Garrison said, taking stock of her career. “In rodeo you have to work so hard, especially in college rodeo. It’s really rewarding (to be here).”
She is especially grateful to be joined by her barrel racing horse Hebe, who was diagnosed last year with Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM). The parasite infected his spinal fluid and ate away at his nerve endings, giving him about a 50-50 chance to live, Garrison said.
Hebe was unavailable to compete in the fall, but he made a full recovery in the spring and “kicked butt,” Garrison said, once he was back in the arena.
In the spring season rodeos, Garrison and Hebe placed second twice and third and fourth once each.
“He got me up into the all-around,” she said.
Despite placing higher in the goat tying, where she rides a different horse named Gunpowder, Garrison said she did not have the season there she wanted. Since making an error at one of MSU’s rodeos, she said she’s gone “back to the basics and trusting myself,” which has helped.
But more than anything, she’s glad to bring Hebe with her to the CNFR.
“I wanted him to go so bad because he deserves it more than any horse out there to make the comeback he did,” she said. “It was really special for me to be able to qualify him and let him show everybody what he can do.”
Salmond excited for first trip to CNFR
Salmond admitted to having some ups and downs in her rodeo career before this season. A combination of bad luck and lost focus always seemed to keep her from qualifying for the CNFR.
In her fifth year, though, she finally made it. She credits a healthier outlook as the main reason.
“I think my skills were always there. It was more of my mindset,” she said. “I’m really hard on myself, and I want to be perfect every time and I have a hard time comparing myself to others. I think my mindset is better this year with focusing on myself and what I can and cannot control.”
Along with her horse Puddles, Salmond put together the season she had long been working for. She hoped to be in fifth place in the breakaway roping by the end of the fall season, but she was below that in eighth.
“I was determined to keep fighting, and I guess things worked out,” she said.
Salmond, a Choteau High graduate, went without a win this year, but she had four finishes in the top three and two other fifth-place showings.
“This year I kept focused on what I needed to do,” she said. “I was hoping for the best.”
For her efforts, she continues something of a family tradition. Her sister Celie Salmond, mother Mary (Melaney) Salmond and grandmother Susan (Burgraff) Melaney all competed for MSU and qualified for the CNFR during their respective careers. Salmond’s grandmother was the 1961 women’s all-around champion, her mother qualified in four events (barrels, breakaway, goat tying and team roping) during her career and her sister qualified each of her four years.
“It feels good to be on that level that they were,” Salmond said.
In the breakaway roping this year, Salmond had 565.3 points, good for second in the region and fifth nationally. Currin was third in the Big Sky standings and will compete in the event at the CNFR.
Salmond made it to this point by trusting her instincts and clearing her mind. For her success to continue, she said she must keep that up.
“Just trusting myself and not doubting myself or thinking of other things,” she said. “Just trusting the process and knowing I deserve to be in there.”
As a graduate student in the agricultural education program, Salmond has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the pandemic. She plans to use that year in hopes of reaching this stage again. But she knows better than most how tough that can be.
“I’ll have next year, but I know making it to the CNFR is not always a given,” she said. “Just appreciating this moment.”