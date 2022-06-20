The Montana State women’s team placed fifth at the College National Finals Rodeo, which concluded Saturday in Casper, Wyoming.
The Bobcats accumulated 305 total points. Weatherford (Texas) College placed first with 538.3 points. The MSU men’s team placed 25th with 140 points. Tarleton State, also from Texas, won the men’s team title with 900 points.
Hailey Garrison placed fifth in the short go of the barrel racing, completing her run in 14.17 seconds. She did not record a time in the championship round of the goat tying, dropping her to 12th place there.
Molly Salmond tied for fourth in the short go of the breakaway roping with a time of 2.7 seconds. She placed fourth overall in the event. Jacee Currin recorded just two times during the week and finished tied for 23rd in the breakaway roping.
Tayla Moeykens made her short go run in the barrel racing in 14.72 seconds, giving her 10th place.
Paige Rasmussen placed 36th overall in the goat tying. Shai McDonald was 27th overall in the barrels.
Mike Nannini tied for third in the short go of the steer wrestling with a time of 4.2 seconds. He finished fifth overall in the event.
After challenging for the top 12 to qualify for the short go, Caleb Berquist was eventually passed by other competitors in the standings of the tie down roping. He placed 17th overall. Berquist and Teegan Leno placed 18th overall in the team roping.
