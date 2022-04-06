Being the rodeo coach at Montana State is not a position that lends itself to having much free time. Kyle Whitaker learned that right away.
Sitting in his office last week in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Whitaker called his coaching job a “bigger machine than I even dreamt of” when taking into account the boosters there are to meet and the paperwork that has to be done to make sure the Bobcats have everything they need to compete the way they’re accustomed to.
Whitaker was an accomplished rodeo professional before being hired by MSU in late August. With the demands of his role, though, he doesn’t expect to see many opportunities to compete himself until the summer.
He’s at peace with that, however.
“I’ve spent over 25 years rodeoing. I still feel competitive, and I still have the competitive drive. I hope that never stops,” Whitaker said. “I haven’t been craving it I guess. I have more fun getting these kids going and helping them reach their potential.”
So far, so good on that front.
When Montana State hosts its annual spring rodeo this week — running Thursday through Sunday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse — the men’s and women’s teams will enter the arena as the leaders of the Big Sky Region standings following a successful fall season.
The events this week signify the beginning of the spring season and a true gearing-up for the push toward College National Finals Rodeo qualification.
Whitaker has channeled his competitive drive toward helping Montana State retain its standing in the college ranks.
He, of course, wants to take another large group back to Casper, Wyoming, for the finals this year. But Whitaker doesn’t want to look too far ahead.
“A lot can happen in the spring,” he said. “You have to have a big-picture goal in mind, but you have to concentrate on the steps you have to take to get there and not be so focused on the end goal that you don’t take care of the details that get you there.”
The process of getting to Casper starts with performing well this weekend. Though there are four days of competition, Thursday and Friday represent one rodeo and Saturday and Sunday are another. The performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday begin at 7 p.m. Sunday’s short go begins at 1 p.m. There are also 10 a.m. slacks on Friday and Saturday.
This year also marks the first time since 2019 that the spring rodeo will be held in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The 2020 performance was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 event was held outdoors at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds as a COVID-19 precaution. Last spring’s rodeos saw progressively worse weather over each of the four days, with rain eventually turning into sideways sleet and snow showers.
To be back in the Fieldhouse is a relief for Montana State’s competitors. And Whitaker is looking forward to experiencing it for the first time.
“I’ve heard so many good things about it,” he said. “Everybody’s so excited for it.”
In 2021, the MSU women’s team won its first CNFR team title in a decade — an effort aided by Paige Rasmussen’s shared all-around title and Tayla Moeykens’ barrel racing championship.
Rasmussen currently leads the Big Sky Region’s goat tying standings with 595 points. Her teammate and sister Shelby is in second place with 305. Moeykens is currently fifth in the barrel racing points (318), but teammates Shae McDonald (437) and Brooke Wilson (390) are in second and third place, respectively.
MSU also has event leaders in Caleb Meeks (saddle bronc), Caleb Berquist (tie down roping; team roping header) and Teegan Leno (team roping heeler). Berquist, the reserve tie down champion last year, leads the men’s all-around with 1,317.5 points. Jacee Currin (fourth in breakaway roping and sixth in goat tying) leads the women’s all-around with 425 points.
Whitaker understands he inherited a talented group to work with, calling the athletes “dedicated winners.” But he also tries to impart lessons from his rodeo career onto those he now leads.
“I’ve had experiences where I came through in the clutch and I’ve had experiences where I blew it,” Whitaker said. “I try to go by what worked for me and what didn’t work for me, and hopefully that helps the kids.
“I’m excited for all of them because I see potential in all of them. I’ve seen a lot of development in a lot of the younger ones. To me that’s the funnest part of coaching, seeing people reach their potential. That’s my goal. My goal is to help each kid reach their potential.”