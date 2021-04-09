Jaret Whitman was a busy man and was rewarded for his efforts all around the arena on the second day of the Montana State spring rodeo.
The MSU senior left the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Friday evening with two belt buckles — one for winning the steer wrestling and another for winning the men’s all-around after collecting the most points.
He was proud of what the success signified after two days of competition.
“Bozeman’s the biggest rodeo in our region," Whitman said, "so getting a buckle walking away saying you won something here in Bozeman is huge."
MSU freshman Tayla Moeykens, who won the barrel racing, also split the women’s all-around honors with Emmy Ilgen of Montana Western. Moeykens was quick to credit her horse, Blue, for her quick rides.
“She’s always been one that handles ground really well, and I’m super proud of her and the way that she performed,” Moeykens said. “She came right out here and did her job and did it in a fine fashion, and all the credit goes to her.”
MSU had plenty of other success throughout the two-day rodeo, leading to team wins for both the men’s and women’s squads. The MSU men registered 765 points to finish well ahead of Northwest College with 380. The MSU women eclipsed Montana Western by the narrow margin of 305-300.
“It’s always good to win your hometown rodeo. Sometimes it’s the toughest one,” MSU head coach Andy Bolich said. “It’s always good to get the first one in the spring out of the way and everybody get their nerves out for the spring.”
Whitman earned MSU’s first win of the evening by clocking in at 4.1 seconds in the steer wrestling, giving him a two-day total of 11.5 seconds. Teammates Mike Nannini (12.9) and Kolby Currin (17.4) finished in second and third, respectively. MSU’s Jake Faulkner led the event with a time of 4.4 seconds after Thursday’s performance, but he took a no time on Friday after his steer got away from him.
Whitman was happy to jump to the top of the leaderboard, though. He gave credit to his bulldogging horse, Savage, and his haze horse, Uno, which was ridden by MSU teammate and traveling partner Jake Nelson.
“I’m as confident in them as I am myself. I believe in them to the end, and they ran hard and got me in a good spot,” Whitman said of his horses. “Jake Nelson, he did an awesome job. That steer kind of broke right, and he just put it right in the office. And between my bulldogging horse and Jake on the haze horse, they did most of the work. I just had to get a hold of the horns and get him laid down.”
Later on in the team roping, Whitman and heeler partner Teegan Leno clocked in at 19.1 seconds. The time was a far cry from their leading mark of 6.6 seconds from Saturday’s slack.
Still, Whitman added more points in the tie down roping with a time of 22.3 seconds, which included a 10-second penalty for breaking the barrier on his start. If not for the penalty, he would have placed second behind Daylon Danks of Miles Community College.
Despite that, he was proud of his ride.
“It’s always a little bit hard when you break the barrier, but on the flip side of that coin, if you’re not breaking barriers I don’t think you’re trying hard enough,” Whitman said. “You’ve got to kind of be pushing on the barrier to win first.”
Moeykens and Blue put together two of the five fastest runs in the barrel racing on Friday, clocking in at 16.26 seconds in the slack and 16.17 seconds in the evening performance to take first. Teammates Brooke Wilson (32.67) and Samantha Kerns (32.85) backed her up in second and third, respectively.
Moeykens was proud of her horse despite Blue not having a lot of experience running in rodeo performances. She said once the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, there weren’t many rodeos to go to.
And for the ones they did travel to, they usually ran during the slack. So the short go of the MSU spring rodeo was a test in overcoming sensory overload.
“She handled it like a charm. I can’t say enough about how good she did,” Moeykens said. “She just hasn't had the performance atmosphere to this magnitude too much, but she did great with it.”
MSU sophomore Caleb Meeks won Friday’s saddle bronc riding with a 72-point showing. He didn’t win the event because he was bucked off Thursday.
But to win a round was boon for him nonetheless considering he has just started competing again after suffering a concussion and broken jaw at a pro rodeo right before Labor Day last year.
“It felt good, first college rodeo back in the spring, pretty much my first one all year. It felt good to get a win and ride good,” Meeks said. “... Pretty blessed to draw a lot of good horses. It’s my first college win, so that was pretty sweet.”
MSU also picked up event wins from Paige Rasmussen (goat tying), Jake Faulkner and Cody Faulkner (team roping) and Keenan Kvamme, whose 78-point ride from Thursday held up enough to make him a winner.
Jacee Currin led the barrel racing after Thursday’s performance but didn’t advance to the short go in that event. She didn’t leave empty handed, though, as she logged a two-day time of 6.1 seconds in the breakaway roping to claim first there.
Despite not having the rodeo inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse as is tradition, MSU fared well in its first competition of the spring season. MSU will look to build on that momentum as it hosts another rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.
Memories of COVID-19 leading to cancellations the last spring season are still fresh, though, so it’s nice to be competing again regardless of venue.
“To be back, it matters less where we’re at as long as we’re getting to rodeo and wear the blue and gold,” Whitman said. “It’s an awesome feeling.”
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.