Montana State rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker was referring to his defending national champion women’s team, but the statement applied to his entire squad.
“Winners run with winners,” he said after the Bobcats swept the men’s and women’s championships at the second MSU spring rodeo on Sunday. “When you’re watching somebody perform at their very best time after time in practice, and how hard they work at it, that rubs off and makes everybody better.”
It can’t get much better than the Big Sky Region rodeo that finished Sunday, when the MSU men and women each won team titles and Montana State student-athletes won the men’s and women’s all-around competitions. Bobcats won five of the nine events on the average, and seven of the nine during Sunday’s short go-round. That capped a strong two-rodeo weekend in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
“I thought it went great,” Whitaker said, “especially the second rodeo. I think we were a little stronger in the men’s side (Saturday and Sunday). In the women’s, it was hard to beat the first rodeo. They were awesome.”
Two Bobcats with national championship aspirations, Paige Rasmussen and Caleb Berquist, continued to dominate their strongest events. Rasmussen won the short go and two-round average in goat tying, while Berquist captured both tie-down roping titles as well as all-around honors.
Berquist’s tie-down roping title took a come-from-behind effort, but he likened his mindset to being “in the zone” that athletes occasionally cite.
“Logan Smith (of Northwest College), who was ahead of me coming in here, the kid is very talented and he put some pressure on me for sure,” Berquist said. “Everybody pushes everybody, and that makes you better, but (being) in the zone I knew I had to stay in my own game and I knew if I did my job and played my part I hoped to come out on top. And that’s what I did.”
Whitaker wasn’t surprised, and was pleased with Berquist’s efforts in his two other events.
“I’m really proud of Caleb,” Whitaker said. “He dominates in the tie-down roping and he has for a while. Team roping, he’s really good at, and I’m really proud of him in the steer wrestling. When I got here I said, ‘You can make it to the CNFR in the steer wrestling.’ Now he’s making a move where he might be able to do that. He’s got worlds of talent and great work ethic.”
While Berquist finished as all-around runner-up at last summer’s College Nationals Finals Rodeo, Paige Rasmussen won women’s top honors. On Sunday she topped her Saturday time in goat-tying, her best event, by getting back to basics.
“Last night I was happy with my run,” she said, “but not thrilled. I knew I had a few things I needed to smooth out. Today I went back and watched some old videos, and I knew that I had to get off early enough to get my feet under me and get into good position. That’s the key, getting into the right position. I knew I had to be me and had to play my own game. I just had to focus on me and not worry about what anybody else was doing.”
In addition to goat tying dominance in this weekend’s two rodeos, Rasmussen said she found something more important.
“I feel like I was pretty consistent all weekend,” she said. “I’m really happy with how my horse worked and how I was able to compete on all different goats. I’m really excited for the season to come.”
Bobcat winners were common on Sunday. In addition to Berquist and Rasmussen, Kolby Currin won the steer wrestling short go and average and Chase Runfola won bull riding on Saturday and Sunday. A pair of Bobcats split barrel racing honors (Tayla Moeykens won the average, Hailey Garrison the short go), while Nate Dearhammer won bareback riding and Sydnee Berquist breakaway roping in Sunday’s short go.
Currin said concentration was important.
“This is a pretty electric arena so I just tried to keep it simple, focus on my start, what I’m going to see, then worry about riding my horse and my technique,” he said.
The return of one of MSU’s bellwether events to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse impressed both novice and veteran alike. Whitaker was impressed with his first MSU spring rodeo.
“Everybody told me it’s a great college rodeo, the best one you can go to, and it sure was,” he said. “Great crowds, great support from the community, it was awesome.”
Currin, competing in his second MSU spring rodeo in the Fieldhouse three years after his first, enjoyed the moment.
“This is great,” he said with a wide smile. “The community’s so supportive, it’s awesome.”