Back at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse for the first time since 2019, the Montana State rodeo team certainly looked and felt right at home on Thursday.
On the first night of the spring rodeo, Bobcats finished in the lead of four separate events. The women’s team, the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo champion, looked particularly strong and picked up right where it left off.
Bella Fossum, a junior from Billings, was the sixth participant in the performance’s barrel racing event. She scorched the field with a time of 15.02 seconds, beating the previous top mark by .23 seconds. Right after her, teammate Molly Salmond, a grad student from Choteau, crossed the line in 15 seconds flat.
The pair will have to see what results come out of Friday’s 10 a.m. slack, but after one evening they hold the top two spots in the event. They have situated themselves well to potentially qualify for Friday evening’s 7 p.m. performance.
Fossum and Salmond also recorded the top marks in the breakaway roping competition. Fossum clocked in at 2.8 seconds with Salmond just behind at 2.9. Arianna Ennis of Northwest College was the only other entrant to record a time (4.2 seconds) in the event. Everybody else had some bad luck and came away without a time.
The notion of bad luck wasn’t exclusive to breakaway roping, however.
The bulls pitched a shutout at the end of the evening, not allowing any rider to last a full eight seconds, though Montana State junior Chase Runfola had a nice effort.
To begin the performance, Montana State’s Caleb Meeks and Cody Faulkner were among seven riders to be bucked off in the saddle bronc riding. Only Garrett Cunningham of MSU Northern earned a score (72).
In the steer wrestling, Michael Nannini had his steer escape his grasp. And elsewhere in the barrel racing, Shai McDonald knocked over two barrels and finished with a time of 24.62 seconds — with 10 of those seconds added as penalties.
And Caleb Berquist and Teegan Leno earned a time of 21.9 seconds in the team roping, a time that includes a five-second penalty for Leno only capturing one back leg.
But there were promising results outside of those instances for the Bobcats. Nate Dearhammer, a freshman from Belgrade, earned 73 points in the bareback riding atop C5 Rodeo’s Blackjack. He left with the lead in the event.
And Hailey Garrison, a senior from Glen, timed in at 6.8 seconds in the goat tying to leave Thursday evening with the lead there. With her horse Gunpowder, Garrison was happy to have made such a strong run to open four days of rodeoing.
“We got a practice in here (Wednesday), so we made quite a few runs and just kind of got our timing down there,” she said. “So it was a lot easier for us to get in here and perform to our best.”
Behind Garrison in the goat tying are teammates Haven Wolstein (7.6) and Rylee Anderson (7.8). Faulkner clocked in at 7.2 seconds in the steer wrestling for third place going into Friday. Teammate Clay Johnson (8.9) and Berquist (10.1) are fifth and sixth, respectively.
MSU’s Kayla Schmiedeke and roping partner Peyton Mullanix of Dawson Community College earned a time of 9.6 seconds in the team roping, just .03 seconds behind the leaders Cheyanne Carl and Trevor Klind from the University of Montana.
In the tie down roping, MSU’s Treg Wolstein finished in 11.9 seconds, and teammate Logan Beattie earned a time of 12.9 seconds. They were second and tied for fourth, respectively, headed to Friday.
In many respects, Thursday was a promising showing. But several Bobcats will have to watch for the results of Friday’s slack to determine if they made Friday’s finals. For Garrison that shouldn’t be too difficult.
“I’m in three events tomorrow morning,” she said, “so that keeps my mind off of things.”