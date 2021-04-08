After breaking his leg last July, Keenan Kvamme described his first few attempts at riding bulls again as “embarrassing.”
That was in early March as the Montana State grad student was easing himself back into riding shape.
On the first day of the MSU spring rodeo on Thursday evening, however, Kvamme’s performance was far from an embarrassment.
He put together a 78-point ride atop Jethro, a hulking brown bull from C5 Rodeo, and left Gallatin County Fairgrounds for the evening as the leader in the bull riding ahead of Friday’s final.
“I’ve been practicing for a month, so I’m just kind of getting back in the swing of things,” Kvamme said.
Kvamme was one of just two bull riders to record a score on Thursday. Cameron Plaisted of Northwest College tallied a 75, but the rest of the field was shut out.
Kvamme estimated Thursday’s ride was just the ninth since he’s returned from his injury. Kvamme, who is in the animal science master’s program, said he suffered a compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg after a bull stepped on him on July 5. In addition to sitting out for several months, a plate and more than a dozen screws were inserted into his leg.
He was cleared to return to competition in December. He decided to wait until MSU’s practices started again on March 1.
“There was a lot going on in remembering how to do it all,” Kvamme said. “I tried working on getting back in shape before I got on anything.”
Earlier on Thursday, Kvamme recorded times of 12 seconds and 22.8 seconds in the steer wrestling and tie down roping events, respectively. He was disappointed in both marks, but he was optimistic about his bull riding performance heading into the second day, where he’ll need another strong ride to win the event.
“I didn’t get to rodeo last fall,” Kvamme said, “so I need all the points I can get.”
Also for Montana State, sophomore Jacee Currin is also hoping to collect as many points as she can. She got off to a blistering start on Thursday.
Currin was in fifth place in the goat tying standings in the Big Sky Region after the fall rodeo season. She’s trying to make up ground elsewhere now in the spring.
On Thursday, she tied with two teammates — Shantell Brewer and Michelle Williams — with a mark of 2.7 seconds in the breakaway roping. That trio led after the first day.
Later, Currin and her horse, Ice Cube, paced the field in the barrel racing in 16.97 seconds. She was the only entrant who clocked in at under 17 seconds.
After Bozeman experienced intermittent snowfall throughout Thursday, the rodeo arena took in some moisture and became sloppier. Currin said Ice Cube thrives in that kind of setting.
“My horse hunts the barrels, so as soon as he sees the barrels, he’s ready to turn,” she said. “He likes that deep ground. That’s what he was trained in, that’s what he performed in when he was young. He likes to turn on his hind end, and he can do it in deep ground.”
He proved as much. Currin hopes their time stands up through Friday morning’s slack round so they advance to the short go.
“There’s a lot of girls left to go (Friday) and a lot of good horses left, so it’ll be interesting to see where it holds,” she said.
MSU senior Jake Faulkner started with a steer wrestling time of 4.4 seconds to lead the field after Thursday.
“That was just the run I wanted to make,” he said. “I knew he was a good steer. I was just able to get a good start and make the best run I could on him.”
Faulkner, who finished the fall season in the top five of both tie down roping and team roping as a header, trailed his brother, Cody, in the Big Sky Region’s men’s all-around by just 20 points after the fall season. Cody was fourth in the steer wrestling on Thursday (6.7 seconds).
Jake Faulkner said his brother is his main source of support. He’s also proved to be his biggest competition. Cody leads the all-around, and Jake is third.
They’ll team rope together on Friday. Then it’s back to being competitors.
Jake Faulkner called Thursday “definitely a good start to the spring” and spoke of how excited the team was to be competing again after the 2020 season was cut short.
“We’ve been waiting for it. We’ve been craving it,” he said. “It feels so good after not having last spring.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.