'An electric atmosphere': A behind-the-scenes look at how Brick Breeden Fieldhouse turns into a rodeo arena

Montana State owns the dirt. That eliminates the biggest obstacle.
Chris Hayden has peers at other universities who sometimes pick his brain when they’re faced with the challenges of bringing the outdoors inside.
Hayden, MSU’s director of sports facilities, admits he can’t always be of much help. For Montana State’s spring rodeos in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, not only does the school own the dirt that has to be hauled in, but the dirt is reused year after year.
There are plenty of logistics that go into planning the event, but the biggest — and messiest — is the dirt.
The Fieldhouse is a versatile facility that plays host to MSU’s basketball and track and field teams and moonlights as a venue for concerts, graduations, theater productions and conventions. Almost every year since its opening in 1956, the building has also spent several days each spring as the home of one of the largest and loudest college rodeos in the region, if not the country.
The last two years stand out as notable exceptions. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2020, and the 2021 rodeo was held outdoors at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds as a public safety measure.
Last week marked a return to normalcy, and the Fieldhouse was once again transformed into a stage for rodeo.
“It’s a really cool process,” Hayden said, “but it was a little stressful this year after not having done it in a couple years. Like, ‘What have we forgotten about?’ But it went about as well as it could have.”
Groundwork
Before the rodeo could take over Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, first the state’s Future Farmers of America convention had to vacate the space.
The FFA event began March 30 and ended April 2, a Saturday. Breaking down the elements of the convention started at noon and went until 8 p.m. On Sunday, members of the MSU facilities staff started early in the morning, putting down tarps to protect the floor of the Fieldhouse.
The tarps are a relatively recent addition to the process. The school installed a new track surface in 2014 that required extra protection.
Previously, the arena floor was made of a smooth, polyurethane material called Tartan, and a banked track consisting of more than 150 pieces was assembled on top of that when competitions were held. Without the track in place, sheets of plywood were laid down on the ground to protect the surface and the rodeo dirt was spread out over the top. Cleaning up after the rodeo in that time was easier, because the dirt that made its way through the cracks in the plywood washed away easily from the smooth floor.
The current (non-banked) track is installed directly on the arena floor and is made of a more porous substance that is more difficult to clean. Hence the need for the tarps.
By about noon Sunday, 34 black protective tarps — some as long as 180 feet — were rolled out across the arena floor and bordered along the perimeter by wooden railroad ties.
The floor of the facility is estimated at around 50,000 square feet. Roughly 35,000 of those square feet are covered by tarps. The rest, primarily, is taken up by the few rows of expandable bleachers on the south side of the arena.
On top of the tarps, members of the MSU rodeo team helped facilities staff lay down between 1,100-1,200 sheets of plywood that measured 4 feet by 8 feet.
The involvement from the rodeo athletes, though, was only just beginning.
Dirty details
By 5 p.m. Sunday, the Fieldhouse was ready for the dirt. Fortunately, it didn’t have to travel all that far.
The rodeo dirt used to be kept in the parking lot of the Fieldhouse, taking up a handful of parking spaces. But starting in 2017, the dirt was relocated to an open space behind the Bobcat Track and Field Complex on South 7th Avenue.
To transport the dirt, MSU relied on a team of trucks from SIME Construction.
“SIME has done the rodeo dirt longer than I’ve been here,” said Hayden, who arrived at MSU in 2012. “They’ve had that contract for quite a while. They’re a big MSU partner.”
SIME also helps with snow removal at Bobcat Stadium during football season.
Several trucks combined to haul 125 loads of dirt across West Kagy Avenue and to the west end of the Fieldhouse, where they entered the building. Dirt was spread on top of the plywood and tarps at a depth of 12-18 inches. The process of transporting and spreading dirt lasted until between 3 and 4 a.m. on Monday.
Setting up
With the dirt in place, the rodeo team returned Monday afternoon to begin construction of the animal pens and event arena.
The rodeo athletes manage this portion of setting up because it not only saves on costs, but few people know what the arena is supposed to look like better than rodeo participants themselves.
“It’s just easier for somebody that knows rodeo to come in and knows how the arena should look and the necessities of the holding pens and where they should be located,” said Hailey Garrison, a senior from Glen.
Former MSU rodeo head coach Andy Bolich remembers helping to build the arena when he competed for the Bobcats in the early 2000s. He was on hand last week to help first-year head coach Kyle Whitaker during his first time of putting all the pieces together.
“It’s a big, huge project. A lot of people don’t realize how much work it is to put this rodeo on,” Bolich said. “For MSU’s team, it’s a huge undertaking. It’s a strategic thing. You have to start in the right place so everything stays nice and square.”
By “everything,” he means the more than 100 pieces of steel that make up the stock pens, bucking chutes, roping pens and arena perimeter. Connecting it all is a process that Hayden estimated takes between four and six hours. It took a little longer this year because few athletes currently in the program have ever assisted with the process — a result of the pandemic wiping out two years of rodeo competition in the facility.
“In the past there’s usually three classes of students that have done it before and now there’s only the seniors that have done it,” said Kayla Schmiedeke, a senior from Stevensville. “And there’s only eight of us.”
The work of putting it all together is exhausting. But the athletes wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We’d rather be in the Brick compared to outside,” said Levi Delamarter, a senior from Longview, Washington. “Everyone looks forward to this one every year, so it’s nice to finally be back.”
Added Garrison: “It definitely builds up your excitement for the week to actually get to compete in here.”
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the athletes had opportunities to practice in the completed arena. Stock contractor C5 Rodeo, based in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, has had the contract to supply animals for MSU’s rodeos for the past five or six years, Bolich estimated. They provided practice stock for two days. But the animals seen over the weekend, Bolich said, would be “some better stuff that’s more fit to go to the big show.”
Once all the metal pieces are in place and practice runs have been made, the rodeo athletes are then expected to compete at the highest level for four consecutive days. A grueling, multi-day set up is capped by participation in one of the most physical sports imaginable.
It’s a wonder the athletes have enough energy left in them.
“Oh, get good sleep at night, I guess,” Delamarter said of his strategy. “And a little bit of Red Bull or coffee to stay awake.”
Lights come on
The rodeo team’s seniors may only have one year’s experience competing in the Fieldhouse, but they still have a strong emotional attachment to the venue. It has that kind of effect on people.
“I haven’t been to the College National Finals Rodeo,” Schmiedeke said, “but I’ve heard people that have been to the CNFR say that this is still the coolest place they have run. … It gives you chills.”
Garrison, a two-time qualifier to the CNFR, was quick to confirm that assessment. She said college rodeo’s premier event “doesn’t even compare.”
“The ground shakes, and everybody’s so excited when a Bozeman kid is competing,” Garrison added. “This is so much cooler and a lot louder. Just an electric atmosphere.”
Everybody associated with the program shares an appreciation of the grandeur of the event.
“Talking to our fans and our boosters, it hurt to not have it in this building,” said Leon Costello, MSU’s athletics director. “After having some time away and hiring a new coach, just having people back in this building again really gets everybody excited.”
Costello played a part in adding to the excitement. On Thursday, the first night of the rodeo, Costello eased himself onto a bull and lasted about four seconds before falling to the dirt. The spectacle, which came at the end of the bull riding competition, was the result of a pact he made with Whitaker in early March.
The coach initially broached the idea of Costello riding a bull “for a good cause.” The team hoped to raise about $150,000 at its annual Cowboys and Candlelight fundraiser, or about double what it had ever taken in before. As the night progressed, and the money crept higher and higher, Costello agreed to ride a bull if the team’s goal was met.
That extra motivation was enough to surpass the total, and Costello held up his end of the deal. But not without some stipulations.
“I said, ‘You've got to help me out here. I'm not riding one of those that you saw the college kids ride,’” Costello said.
Though his bull was purposefully a little older and a little slower, Costello still found the experience exhilarating.
“It's really interesting because when the chutes open, everything goes blank,” Costello said. “You don't see anything, you don't hear anything. You're just concentrating, and it's a pretty amazing feeling.”
Costello, to his credit, took his ride while holding on with just one hand as the event’s rules dictate. He said he received some tips on Tuesday from Montana State junior Chase Runfola — who would go on to win the rodeo competition on Saturday and Sunday — in order to put forth a “good faith effort.”
“He kind of gave me some pointers, and he said you have to do it (with one hand), that's how you keep your balance,” Costello said. “You see it and you say, ‘Wow, only one hand,’ but it’s really about trying to stay centered on the bull.”
Cleaning up
On Sunday, after the events were over and the spectators had left, the athletes stuck around to tear down the rodeo arena.
Some years, the arena hosts another event shortly after the rodeo. That wasn’t the case this year, so the cleanup process didn’t have to be as rushed. The plan was to have all of the steel pieces out of the building by about 7:30 p.m. Sunday so that dirt removal could begin.
“The challenge on the back end is getting down to the plywood and scraping as much dirt as you can,” Hayden said. “The real work ends up being getting what the heavy equipment can’t get out, and unfortunately that’s a lot of manual labor.”
That process went deep into the night once again. On Monday evening, the athletes returned and helped retrieve and stack the plywood. By Tuesday, the tarps had been lifted so that a thorough floor cleaning could take place.
Hayden said the university owns a floor scrubber that is similar in appearance to a hockey rink’s Zamboni. That machine took a few trips around the arena floor on Wednesday. Meanwhile, custodians from MSU’s Residential Life helped clean the walkways and seats in the stands, ridding the facility of leftover dirt and dust.
“Our big goal from April 13 to May 13 is making the building look really good for commencement,” Hayden said. “Getting the dirt out of the building and the debris that’s everywhere, the dust, it takes a while.”
Getting the Fieldhouse prepared for such a substantial event as a major rodeo is a laborious undertaking. Few other programs on campus have as many moving parts. It’s as much an 11-day endurance test as it is a four-day showcase of athletic skill.
But when it is orchestrated well, the rodeo is an extravaganza that offers a meaningful display of Western culture and harkens back to earlier times at Montana State — when dirt didn’t have to be hauled in, because dirt already made up the floor of the Fieldhouse.
Restoring that sense of normalcy, it was widely agreed, made all of the effort worth it.
“If you’re an alumni of the school, you’ve been to the rodeo here and you have memories of having fun at the rodeo,” Hayden said. “You only get one shot to come to the rodeo, one weekend, so that kind of heightens enthusiasm.
“You don’t quite get to see the rodeo team as often, because they’re only here once and competitions aren’t on TV as much or as easy to find, but whether you came to school here or they just follow it or whatever, they have good memories of the rodeo.”