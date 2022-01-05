Before the season started, projecting Montana State’s success was a challenge.
Surely the Bobcats had a high floor thanks to a wealth of talented returning players and promising newcomers. But determining the team’s ceiling — considering a missed season in 2020 and a new head coach — was tricky.
The Bobcats were picked fourth in the Big Sky’s media and coaches preseason polls, a cautiously optimistic outlook.
Once the season started, they proved to themselves and to the league at large they could win across a range of circumstances. There were moments of concern but never panic.
Ultimately, the team accomplished what it set out to do when Brent Vigen was hired in February: compete for a national championship.
Here’s how they got there.
Montana State ended its 623-day layoff by nearly winning a game it was paid $425,000 to play.
The Bobcats entered as 19-point underdogs and only allowed that many points to a team that went on to earn bowl eligibility in the FBS.
Starting quarterback Matthew McKay showed off his arm, tossing timely touchdowns to Lance McCutcheon and Treyton Pickering, and running back Isaiah Ifanse rushed for his first of eight 100-yard games this season.
In Vigen’s first game as head coach, against his old team, he helped the Bobcats believe they could have won.
“We played our hearts out for sure,” defensive end Daniel Hardy said.
Just as the Bobcats proved they could play up to their competition, they were determined all year to never take an opponent lightly.
That mindset was clear at the team’s Gold Rush game, in which McKay threw for three touchdowns. McCutcheon, with seven catches for 121 yards and a score, established himself as a quarterback favorite.
It was the first sellout of a season full of them at Bobcat Stadium.
“Obviously we heard a lot about the atmosphere, but to live it, to breathe it, to be within it, it was awesome,” Vigen said.
The Bobcat defense was strong through its first two games, but it really flexed its muscles here, allowing a season-low 204 yards and returning two interceptions for touchdowns — one by nickelback Ty Okada and one by linebacker Troy Andersen.
The defense would prove to be the team’s foundation this season. That unit showed it could offer some fireworks along with its traditional steadfastness.
“I think we’ve eliminated explosive plays for the most part, which is a big thing, kind of making them earn everything they get,” Andersen said. “We have a lot to build on and a lot to get better at, but I think it’s a good start.”
n MSU 30, Portland State 17
The Bobcats aced their first test in resilience against an FCS opponent.
In their Big Sky opener, they faced a halftime deficit for the first time all season and committed an uncharacteristic seven penalties for 78 yards. Vigen credited his players later for closing well.
MSU remained close in the first half with three Blake Glessner field goals, and McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes to cap drives of 75 and 70 yards late in the game. Ifanse ran for 217 yards and a touchdown.
“When it mattered most, we made plays,” Hardy said.
The Bobcats then began a dominant defensive stretch of four consecutive games with fewer than 10 points allowed.
Against UNC, they again showed that they win the games they are supposed to.
MSU’s defense secured three interceptions — from Okada, cornerback Eric Zambrano and linebacker Callahan O’Reilly. Okada’s came last, with the Bears at MSU’s 1-yard line but already trailing 40-7.
The win wasn’t enough. The Bobcats wanted a complete performance.
“Even at the end of the game, you want to just keep getting better and better and make sure you’re pushing yourself to do your best,” O’Reilly said.
This game served as MSU’s Homecoming contest and featured the opening of the new Bobcat Athletic Complex.
MSU put together a performance worthy of celebration, as McKay completed 14 of 18 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns while continuously making the right reads and finding ways to move the chains.
Perhaps as a sign of things to come later in the season, the team’s leading rusher was backup quarterback Tommy Mellott. He ran once for 74 yards and his first career touchdown.
This is when things could have gotten dicey.
The Bobcats were playing on the road on a Friday night against a ranked FCS team that had a bye week to prepare for the matchup. They weren’t ideal circumstances, and it wasn’t an ideal game.
But MSU matched Weber State’s opening-quarter touchdown with a rushing score from McKay before adding two Glessner field goals. The defense held on from there.
“And we’ve got to keep improving offensively, there’s no question about it,” Vigen said, “but I know we’re a team that can win by leaning on its defense too, and that was evident tonight.”
The Bobcats overcame a slow start offensively to create some separation from the Bengals late in this game.
McKay threw touchdown passes to McCutcheon and Willie Patterson, adding some balance to a day that also saw Ifanse rush for 165 yards and a score.
The defense again delivered a strong performance. Despite the sluggish offense plaguing MSU for a second straight week, offensive lineman Taylor Tuiasosopo said afterward the team’s confidence was “out the roof.”
n MSU 23, Eastern Washington 20
When faced with their greatest defensive challenge of the season, the Bobcats delivered.
Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere entered this matchup averaging 414 yards through the air, but was limited to 214 with two touchdowns.
Ifanse, again showing he’s one of the best FCS running backs, ran for 217 yards and a score. And McKay ran for 76 yards and a score while passing for 253 yards and another touchdown.
Ifanse called it a statement win.
“A win we all knew we needed to get, and we got it done,” McKay added.
A trio of Mellott rushing touchdowns were the only points Montana State needed against Idaho. His performance of 68 yards on 13 carries gave the team a blueprint of how to win with a heavy dose of him at quarterback.
“He certainly injected what we needed today,” Vigen said.
The Bobcats shouldn’t have needed that kind of a performance to get past a middling Vandals team. But MSU needed something, and Mellott stepped up.
“Everyone was doing their 1/11th, and at the end of the day, I just try to do my 1/11th,” Mellott said. “A couple times, they all added up.”
Against the archrival Grizzlies, the Bobcat offense was unimaginative and lacked urgency.
The defense, other than allowing a 74-yard passing touchdown on the second play of the game, kept MSU within striking distance by only yielding field goals.
The offense had shown signs of disarray dating back to the Weber State contest, and those issues came to a head in the most meaningful game of the regular season.
Andersen, stung as he was by the loss, kept a bigger picture in mind.
“All our goals are still in front of us,” he said. “This loss won’t define us. Back to work. We’ll be fine.”
Through 11 games, Montana State proved capable of overcoming all sorts of roadblocks.
By beating UT Martin, the Bobcats showed noise and distractions would not knock them off course.
During a bye week in the FCS playoffs, McKay was benched and Mellott was named the starter. McKay made a public announcement of his intention to transfer.
Teams that are not as well-coached or as tight-knit might have wavered.
But during the windiest day at Bobcat Stadium all season, Mellott rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He showed why his teammates “have the utmost confidence in him,” as Okada said.
With Montana State’s defense recording three interceptions and Mellott accounting for five total touchdowns in his second career start, everything went the Bobcats’ way against the spring FCS champion.
They led the No. 1 team in the country 14-0 after one quarter and 28-6 by halftime.
Mellott showed growth as a passer, going for 165 yards and two scores.
“We came down here, executed our game plan in all three phases of the game,” McCutcheon said. “We didn’t really come out here with any pressure. We came out here extra confident.”
n MSU 31, South Dakota State 17
Mellott was again brilliant, running for 155 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 233 yards and two more scores in Montana State’s first home semifinal game since 1984, also the last year the program won a national championship.
After being tied at halftime, the Bobcat defense pitched a shutout in the second half, locking in their berth for the championship game in Frisco, Texas.
The outcome may have been unexpected to those outside the team. Inside the locker room, the belief was there all along.
“We knew we had the pieces,” Andersen said.
