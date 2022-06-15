The Montana State women’s skiing and golf programs have been recognized by the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate, which is the annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all NCAA Division I sports teams.
Both the golf and women’s skiing programs produced a perfect score of 1,000, followed by women’s basketball (996) and men’s skiing (994). All Bobcat programs finished with an APR of 964 or higher.
“It was another great year academically for our Bobcat teams,” said Director of Athletics Leon Costello. “I am proud of their continual effort and focus in the classroom producing incredible results.”
The public announcement of APRs returned after a one-year hiatus. This spring, the Division I Board of Directors approved the continual suspension of APR penalties for an additional year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it supported the public release of the APR data. APR holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete for each academic term.
Despite having to deal with the many challenges of recent years, Division I student-athletes continue to perform well in the classroom. The national four-year Academic Progress Rate is 984, up one point from the last publicly reported rate in May 2020. Men’s basketball improved by two points to 968, while baseball (977), football (964) and women’s basketball (983) remained steady for their four-year average.
Each academic year, every Division I sports team across the country calculates its APR using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship student-athletes can earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating. For schools that do not offer scholarships, recruited student-athletes are tracked.
The Academic Performance Program has established an essential framework for academic excellence. The program provides measurable goals to ensure schools are fulfilling their commitment of equipping student-athletes with the tools and resources necessary to achieve academic success.
Throughout 18 years of the Academic Performance Program, more than 20,000 student-athletes have gone back to school to earn their degrees — earning points for their former team. For the high-profile sports of football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball, more than 10,400 former student-athletes have returned to college to complete their degrees. These student-athletes are typically not counted in the federal graduation rate or Graduation Success Rate calculations.
The minimum APR academic standard for each team is 930. Typically, teams that scored below the benchmark would have to face penalties that encourage an emphasis and prioritization on academics. However, due to the current penalty suspension in place, teams will not be subjected to penalties this year. Last year, APR data was not released publicly, and penalties were not assessed.
The Division I Committee on Academics has developed and implemented policies and initiatives to improve academic support services on campuses. Additionally, the national office is actively involved in working with schools to enhance their academic programs to help student-athletes successfully earn their degrees.