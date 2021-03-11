On a warm, sunny day at the Jackson Nordic Center, the Nordic classic races took center stage at the NCAA Championships hosted by the University of New Hampshire.
Behind solid performances from Zanden McMullen, Reed Godfrey and Sophia Mazzoni, Montana State sits in third place at the midway mark of the meet.
McMullen, a sophomore from Anchorage, Alaska, posted MSU’s best finish of the event, placing 11th overall, covering the 10-kilometer course in 27 minutes, 42.2 seconds. McMullen just missed all-American status by under two seconds.
Godfrey, skiing in his first NCAA Championships, finished 13th in 27:27.6. Eli Jensen, who is making his fourth NCAA appearance, was 21st in 28:24.0. As a group, the trio posted 48 points for the Bobcats.
“We aren’t used to skiing in such warm conditions,” MSU Nordic head coach Adam St. Pierre said. “It was almost 60 degrees. Zanden and Reed just finished outside the top 10 and led a consistent effort for the men. We are looking forward to a great day on Saturday in the 20K skate.”
Colorado’s Magnus Boee won the men’s NCAA classic title in 26:17.7.
Mazzoni, a freshman from Hailey, Idaho, placed 16th, covering the 5K event in 17:24.6. She was followed by Adrianna Proffitt (20th, 17:37.1) and Aubrey Leclair (28th, 18:10.5).
“The girls struggled in the heat a bit but put out a good effort to all score points for the team competition,” St. Pierre said. “The weather is supposed to drastically change for Saturday’s race, with a forecasted high of 32 degrees. We are psyched to race in winter temperatures again.”
Sydney Palmer-Leger of Utah won the women’s classic crown in 15:50.7. The Utes swept the podium, propelling them into first place in the team standings.
With two events left, Utah has a solid lead on the field with 319 points. The Utes are followed in the top 10 by Colorado (252.5), MSU (213.5), Alaska Anchorage (200), Denver (193), Vermont (151), Westminster (137), Northern Michigan (100), New Hampshire (96) and Plymouth State (77).
The alpine slalom races will be held Friday at Cannon Mountain.
