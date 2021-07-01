An abrupt shift in the college sports landscape this week has expedited the timeline of Montana’s collegiate athletes profiting off of their name, image and likeness.
With nine states set to enact NIL laws this month, the NCAA was faced with the possibility of athletes across the country playing under different sets of rules governing how they earn money from their talents and fame.
Because the NCAA’s Division I Council recommended this week that the organization discontinue its amateurism rules surrounding the issue, and instead provide a temporary set of NIL guidelines for all states, those laws are obsolete.
Montana’s bill was passed in April and scheduled to go into effect in 2023. But now, because that recommendation was ratified by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors on Wednesday, Montana and others that seemingly had to wait are back on equal footing with states that had earlier NIL dates.
“I think something had to happen,” Montana State athletics director Leon Costello said. “Is this the perfect solution? No, but I think it also buys us a little time to get whatever NCAA legislation, where this ends up, to get it right.”
The universal NIL mandate makes it so an athlete in a state with a 2021 law going into effect, like Texas, does not have a greater and more immediate earning power than an athlete in a state with a later NIL starting date, like Montana. Colleges in states without NIL laws starting this year are not at a recruiting disadvantage to colleges in states with the laws.
Although this expedited timeline on NIL activities can be promising for athletes, it also means schools like Montana State must prepare for those activities much sooner than initially planned.
Costello said MSU’s athletics department is in the early stages of determining how NIL activities are treated and reported. The school is drafting a policy that will be in place by the time MSU athletes return to campus in the fall.
“That policy will be subject to change based on any change in the NCAA legislation,” Costello said, “but it will be a place where we can start giving our student-athletes direction on what the expectations are from the university and the athletic department perspective.”
Once those parameters are in place, athletes can earn money through their social media channels, endorsement opportunities or skills camps they choose to operate, for example. Athletes will have to report such endeavors according to school or conference requirements. Costello said the likely landing spot for those reports will be MSU’s athletics compliance office, but there could be oversight elsewhere on campus.
Costello said he and other Big Sky personnel have seen presentations from companies that assist with marketing and branding opportunities looking to offer their services to universities and conferences that need help navigating that space.
“We're trying to find the best solution for us as a conference and as a member of the conference,” Costello said. “If we can't find maybe a conference-wide solution then at least we'll have the knowledge of maybe one of those that fits best for Montana State University and we look at partnering with one of them independently.”
It is not yet clear how much those advisory services would cost the school or the conference or where those funds would come from. In the event a majority of Big Sky schools approve a conference-wide solution, Costello imagines some sort of discounted group rate would be involved.
“Where it goes from there,” he said, “I don't really know yet.”
On a campus level, MSU sought internal counsel several weeks ago from Dan Miller, the interim dean for the College of Business, and Eric Van Steenburg, an associate professor of marketing.
Van Steenburg, a former newspaper sports reporter and marketing professional, said he and Miller have been charged with creating a plan for how to educate MSU’s athletes on how to best take advantage of this new opportunity. The professor enlisted the help of former Bobcats football player Matt Brownlow — a nose tackle from 2013-16 — who now works in sponsorships.
Together, they anticipate building a curriculum that has three core tenets: managing a personal brand, cultivating sponsorships and leveraging communications platforms with an emphasis on social media.
“Leon was really thinking ahead that something needed to be done to prepare the student-athletes at MSU for the eventuality whether (NIL) was going to come sooner or later,” Van Steenburg said.
Costello expects all of MSU’s athletes to entertain the option of building their personal brands, making that forward thinking more vital.
“Whether or not they choose to take part in it is really going to be their choice,” Costello said, “but I think at least on some level they're all going to want to know more about it.”
As the presentations and materials have taken shape since that initial meeting, so too has a timeline for when each of MSU’s athletes receive their training. The first priority is fall sport athletes, in part because their seasons are first on the sports calendar, but also because, Van Steenburg said, professional athletes earn more from endorsements during their seasons. The same will likely be true for college athletes.
“People are engaged mentally and physically with that sport at that time,” Van Steenburg said. “So as a result, a spokesperson is going to be more salient and people are going to be more receptive to what they're going to say when it's in season.”
Van Steenburg referenced a recent study that estimated the value of an athlete’s name, image and likeness to be determined by multiplying one’s number of Instagram followers by 80 cents. Some athletes — he used former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as an example — have nationwide recognition — and in Lawrence’s case, 980,000 Instagram followers — and therefore might have earning power beyond their traditional sports season.
For MSU athletes, opportunities might be more limited to partnerships with businesses around Bozeman or their hometowns. Further, Van Steenburg said, this new NIL guidance will almost certainly impact how marketing firms make recommendations to their corporate clients.
“There's going to be a lot of people with their eyes and ears open on the opportunities this is presenting,” he said.
However NIL activities come together at Montana State, Costello is supportive of the school’s athletes taking advantage of the opportunity.
“Our goal is to help our student-athletes promote themselves and do it in a positive manner,” he said. “I think that opportunity should have been here for a long, long time.”
He added there will be a certain amount of uncertainty, though, regarding how the athletics department’s sponsorships are impacted by NIL activities. Costello said much of the money that goes toward paying for athletes’ tuition, tutoring support, medical insurance, apparel, equipment, travel and nutrition comes from corporate sponsors.
He is unsure if companies paying individual athletes will erode some of the support for the athletic department as a whole.
“I don't want to see our support diminish in any way,” he said. “I'm hopeful that the parameters around name, image and likeness will protect those partnerships but still allow our student-athletes to go earn money with the talents that they have.”
He’s confident a “happy medium” can be reached that allows MSU to still receive financial contributions while the athletes are being entrepreneurial themselves.
Van Steenburg said he’s looking forward to seeing how NIL possibilities will grow. The universal guidelines from the NCAA, even in the interim, should be enough to prevent schools or conferences from gaining too much of an advantage over one another, as the patchwork collection of laws might have allowed.
“That as much as anything will level the playing field no matter how big the school is and no matter how big the conference is,” Van Steenburg said.
Changes to college sports, especially concerning amateurism rules, usually come with critics. But Van Steenburg cautioned against making a judgment too quickly.
He thought back to the International Olympic Committee’s hesitancy to allow professional athletes from competing for fears of losing money or popularity. The opposite happened, and the Olympics are now more popular than ever, Van Steenburg said.
He sees the NCAA’s decision to scale back its amateurism rules to this extent as a move that could have similar results.
“I think we can look to the IOC and the opening up to professional athletes in Olympic competition as an example that maybe the sky isn’t going to fall,” Van Steenburg said. “It's not all gloom and doom that we're changing things here to allow student-athletes to take advantage of something that they own.”
