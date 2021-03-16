Montana State has two players entering the transfer portal this week.
One day after Caleb Bellach announced he would be leaving the program, fellow guard Mike Hood did the same on Tuesday.
Hood, a junior who spent one season with the Bobcats after transferring from College of Southern Idaho, appeared in 21 games this past season. He averaged 14 minutes and 6.4 points per game for MSU.
Hood scored in double digits six times during the season, including a season-high 21 points against Yellowstone Christian on Dec. 13. He also had 12 rebounds that game, marking his only double-double of the year.
Hood, who is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday. MSU is not commenting on roster moves at this time.
