MSU club hockey.jpeg

The Montana State men's club hockey team celebrates its Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League championship win on Feb. 11. 

 GoFundMe

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana State men’s club hockey team is headed to the American Collegiate Hockey Association national championship tournament next month following one of the strongest seasons in school history.

The Bobcats won its second straight Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League championship on Feb. 12 with a 4-0 defeat of Weber State. MSU is 26-7 this season and ranked No. 3 in the country. The team has earned a bye in the first round of the national tournament.

MSU’s season featured four wins over rival Montana by a combined score of 22-6, including two shutouts. For the season, the Bobcats have scored 153 goals while allowing 71, leading to a goal differential of plus-82 that is tied for ninth-best in the country.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you