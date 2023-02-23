The Montana State men’s club hockey team is headed to the American Collegiate Hockey Association national championship tournament next month following one of the strongest seasons in school history.
The Bobcats won its second straight Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League championship on Feb. 12 with a 4-0 defeat of Weber State. MSU is 26-7 this season and ranked No. 3 in the country. The team has earned a bye in the first round of the national tournament.
MSU’s season featured four wins over rival Montana by a combined score of 22-6, including two shutouts. For the season, the Bobcats have scored 153 goals while allowing 71, leading to a goal differential of plus-82 that is tied for ninth-best in the country.
The team has started a GoFundMe campaign and is hoping for community support to help get players and coaches to the tournament, which runs March 17-21 in Boston. The goal for the campaign is set at $50,000. Money collected will go toward team airline travel, extra baggage fees for hockey equipment, a team van rental, lodging and meals.
As a club team, the program is primarily player-funded with very little money coming from the university.
“The funds required to make this trip happen are too significant for our players to bear on their own,” head coach Pete Kamman wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Our goal is to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these student athletes while also proudly representing Montana State University, Bozeman and Montana on a national stage. Plus, we intend on bringing a National Championship back to Bozeman!”
As of Thursday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $8,400. To contribute to the campaign, go to www.gofundme.com and search for Montana State club hockey.
