Growing up, it was tradition for Troy Andersen and his father, Scott, to watch NFL games together every Sunday. They’d play catch during commercials, then it was back to watching the pros.
While Andersen said they’d watch every game, the duo specifically rooted for the Dallas Cowboys. It’s his dad’s favorite team and, since Montana doesn’t have any professional teams, Andersen went along for the ride.
Fast forward to now — after a decorated career at Montana State — Andersen’s perspective on the NFL has changed slightly.
“Now to be closer to, I guess, being there it’s definitely kind of crazy,” Andersen told the Daily Chronicle last week. “But it’s been a lot of fun so far and hopefully it’s just getting started.”
Since his time playing football at Montana State ended in January with the Bobcats’ loss to North Dakota State in the FCS championship game, Andersen has been on a meteoric rise. He’s since competed at both the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and at the NFL Combine in early March in Indianapolis. He also ran impressive shuttle and three-cone drill times at MSU’s Pro Day on April 4 in front of NFL scouts representing 20 teams.
He’s been thrust into the national spotlight, appearing on NFL Network and in the New York Post. ESPN Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have sung his praises for months now as Andersen continues to rise up draft boards.
The first round of the NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. Thursday. Andersen is projected by multiple draft experts to be taken in the second or third round on Friday.
As he prepares for the NFL Draft this weekend, Andersen said the lead-up has been pretty frenzied.
“I’m a normal Montanan from a small town, so it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind,” Andersen said. “But it’s been fun kind of talking to those guys and going different places.”
Having said that, Andersen added that he’s not really a fan of being in the spotlight like this.
“But I guess it kind of comes with the territory,” Andersen said. “And if it helps me in my career, I guess it is what it is.”
That’s what happens when a kid from Dillon, Montana, who grew up on a cattle ranch, works his way up the ranks of college football. Andersen’s positional carousel at MSU — from running back to linebacker to quarterback back to linebacker — has been well-documented.
But Andersen made sure to always stay in the moment, especially throughout his final year as a Bobcat.
“My main priority was winning games with Montana State and with my friends having it be my last year,” Andersen said. “Kind of those guys that I came with, kind of progressed with. (The goal) was always to make it as far as we can. I think we had a good team. Obviously we came up short of the ultimate goal but it was still a fun year with those guys.”
Soon after the season, Anderson said it was a near-immediate transition to training for the draft. There wasn’t really any time off in between.
“But that’s alright,” Anderson said. “I kind of like going and playing football and doing all that stuff.”
He got a chance to do just that at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine. He said it was a “good confidence boost” to compete at the Senior Bowl and be able to network with coaches and other players. It was also a valuable learning opportunity.
“I’ve only played one year of inside linebacker,” Andersen said. “I have some things to work on, no doubt. But I think everybody can kind of nitpick your game and I’m cool with that. I want to be coached. I want to learn and get better.”
He added that he wasn’t sure what to expect competing alongside players from Power 5 schools.
“But after the first practice, (I realized) it’s just football,” Andersen said. “They’re just like me. And like I’ve said before, we played pretty good football at Montana State and there’s a lot of guys on our team who can play at that level and who would play at that level just if they were there.”
Andersen’s reassurance that “football is football” regardless of the level has been helpful throughout this process. It’s especially helped in his meetings with NFL teams. Whether it was at the Senior Bowl, Combine or back home in Dillon, sitting down to talk football has been “pretty easy.”
“They put you on the board. They draw up your defense, they draw up one of theirs,” Andersen said. “You talk through it, you watch some film. They’re all football coaches. They’re kind of one and the same. They love ball, they love talking it. I do too, so it’s been a lot of fun.”
When he’s not talking to scouts, Andersen said he’s sought out advice on both football and his overall future from people such as former MSU wide receiver Travis Jonsen — who’s currently in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization — and MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly.
That support system also includes family and friends, who will watch the draft with him this weekend in Dillon. As he waits to hear his name called, Andersen said he’s looking forward to joining the ranks of players he looks up to like Buccaneers linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, as well as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
He’s also looking forward to the potential of moving across the country to a significantly bigger city.
“You end up (in) one of 32 cities around the country,” Andersen said. “You don’t get to pick. It will be a new experience. It will be challenging but exciting to see new places, meet new people. I’m ready for it.”
When that happens, he’ll finally have a chance to wrap his mind around this major life change at 23 years old.
“There’s going to be brand new things and new people,” Andersen said. “But it’s a tremendous opportunity and one you want to take advantage of and kind of roll with. It’s definitely exciting but obviously nerve-racking as well.”
Soon Anderson’s dad will be able to watch his son play on Sundays. That’s what Andersen called “every little boy’s dream” at MSU’s Pro Day — to play in the NFL. And as the Andersens eagerly watch along this weekend, that dream will soon be fulfilled.
“That’s kind of crazy just to think about,” Andersen said. “And I’m sure some time it will hit me.”