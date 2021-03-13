The cheers were scattered, but they were loud every time.
As Montana State struggled to find its way in the Big Sky championship game on Saturday evening in Boise, Idaho, a smattering of Bobcats fans clapped and exclaimed with every little bit of progress back home in Worthington Arena.
School officials allowed up to 150 fans to claim free tickets to watch the title game in MSU’s gymnasium. Because only limited numbers of fans — mostly players’ families — could attend home games during the season, this was a special viewing experience regardless of the outcome.
“I think it’s really exciting. I think it’s really fun to be with everybody that wants the Bobcats to win,” said Jennifer Williams, 44, who works in MSU’s student health office. “Win or lose, it’s just fun to be here and believe they can win.”
Montana State ultimately lost to Eastern Washington, 65-55, a result that ended MSU’s season and sent the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament.
But still, just to be in the building with other fans was a treat.
The idea came from Bobcats fan Jenny Connelley, who after watching MSU’s semifinal upset of Southern Utah on Friday asked her husband how long it would take to drive to Boise in hopes of attending the championship.
Bryan Connelley didn’t think it was feasible, so Jenny started brainstorming. She emailed MSU President Waded Cruzado early Saturday morning and asked if some sort of watch party could be arranged.
“I just got this crazy idea,” Connelley said. “I didn’t think it was gonna go to her. I thought it would go to somebody that was on the staff.”
But a few minutes later, Cruzado emailed back and said she and MSU athletic director Leon Costello were looking into the practicality of hosting fans at Worthington Arena. To do so, school officials had to arrange an online ticket portal and find employees to screen fans for COVID-19 symptoms at the door.
The plan came together by the early afternoon. A few dozen fans took advantage of the opportunity.
“All I did was send an email,” Connelley said. “I know there were a lot of other people who worked behind the scenes to get this all done.”
Once the game started on the large scoreboard above MSU’s home floor, each missed shot from the Bobcats elicited groans and shouts of encouragement from the small group of fans. The crowd kept waiting for the proverbial lid to be taken off of Montana State’s rim — some sort of offensive momentum that could get the Bobcats going — but the shots never quite fell often enough.
The mood in the arena became more tense down the stretch as MSU got back within 10 points and then nine, but the team would draw no closer.
Still, to even reach the league’s championship game for the first time since 2009 was an accomplishment to be proud of.
“Last night, I was literally jumping up and down,” Cruzado said of her experience watching the team’s semifinal win. “It was a very special moment. You feel very happy for the students because they have worked so hard. These are very hard-working individuals.”
Cruzado also congratulated MSU’s women’s basketball team, which was eliminated in the Big Sky semifinals, for its strong season as well.
Before Saturday’s game, Cruzado — clad in an MSU basketball sweatshirt and Bobcats face mask — spoke of how meaningful it is to have Danny Sprinkle coaching the men’s program after he was a standout player for MSU from 1995-99. Sprinkle was a freshman on the last MSU men’s basketball team to go to the NCAA Tournament in 1996.
“The fact that this is almost full circle for Danny, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Cruzado said. “I was just watching him (Friday) night, and his demeanor with the students is just so special. You can see there’s a very special relationship there.
“We’re very fortunate to have Danny, and I am very happy to see that under his leadership here we are again making history.”
Despite the game’s outcome, it was clear that the men’s basketball team had endeared itself to the school and the Bozeman community, even though so many fans were unable to enjoy the team’s gritty play in person.
“We’re very thankful for their support, more than they know even,” Montana State forward Jubrile Belo said after the game. “We missed them this season. We can’t wait to have them back at the (Brick Breeden Fieldhouse) so we can play in front of them. I just want to thank them for supporting us all this way and believing in us.”
For one evening, at least, fans had the most normal game day atmosphere of the season. Even if the game was several hundred miles away, it was something.
Even if the players could never hear the cheers intended for them, they were still there. And they were loud every time.
“It’s kind of an underdog story, and I like that,” Williams said. “And they’re scrappy, and I like that too.”
