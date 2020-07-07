As the number of new coronavirus cases in Montana increased, then decreased, then increased again, Leon Costello has tried to deal with the ensuing turbulence.
The Montana State athletic director has experienced frustration. He’s heard from coaches expressing their own disappointment. And he’s been worn down by the uncertainty of the near future.
But as Costello talked to media during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, he made clear decisions will have to be made about college football and MSU’s fall sports soon as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. He anticipates definitive choices will have to be made around the end of the month whether contests will be postponed, called off or held as scheduled.
At least one Bobcat football player has reported positive for the coronavirus. Though Costello would not comment on specific cases among athletes, how confident was he that MSU will compete in a healthy and safe way this fall?
“Wow, that’s the million dollar question,” Costello told the Chronicle. “I would say this: If we can’t do it in a healthy and safe way, it’s probably not going to happen. There’s so many factors we have to consider whether it be our student-athletes, our coaches and staff, our fans that are going to come to our facilities and watch. We have to be able to put things into place to do everything we can to make it as healthy and safe as possible.
“... But as we sit here today, there’s just so many unknowns. I think that’s the hard part of what everybody is dealing with is trying to make decisions when you just don’t know what the immediate future holds. We’re going to continue to plan and put things into place and be ready to be flexible when things happen. That’s the best we can do at this point.”
Costello worries for the long-term financial impact that no fall sports could have at MSU. He estimated 55-60% of the athletic department’s operating budget is self-generated. A majority of that comes from football.
MSU athletic leaders are also considering cutting costs on things like new jerseys and travel. Some expenses could also be pushed back until the next fiscal year.
Costello noted the athletic department is still contemplating several financial projections based on the number of fans allowed to attend games.
MSU’s single-game tickets have not been sold because the number of fans allowed to games is still unclear. If 100% of Bobcat Stadium is opened up, Costello said, then single-game tickets would be back on sale.
But season ticket holders would likely be prioritized, MSU officials have said. Costello was uplifted to note that “well over” 90% of season ticket holders had renewed for the 2020 season. Those renewals, however, may account for the stadium’s total allotment once social distancing is factored in.
“It would hurt,” Costello said of limited fans.
Costello noted MSU has not cut programs, salaries or department positions, as many university athletic departments have done in the past couple months including in the Big Sky.
However, he added, as of Tuesday, no games had been moved or canceled. If that changes, Costello said it “would affect the financial picture a lot, especially if you’re talking a home game in football.”
“If we have to reduce capacity in any of our sports, what does that mean for the bottom line? What does that mean then to our operations? Yes we’re thinking about it and trying to plan for it,” Costello said. “… But there’s so many unknowns. You can have 100 different plans and you just don’t know where it’s going to land.”
MSU opened up some athletic facilities on June 1, and later athletes began to hold player-run practices. However, following a holiday weekend and the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Montana and in the Gallatin Valley, Costello said workouts were put on hold.
Costello said previous health and safety protocols, which includes a screening process with temperature checks and a questionnaire whenever an athlete enters a facility, have remained mostly unaltered.
He added that the athletic department has not required an athlete to sign any consent form or pledge, though that has been discussed in the athletic department. He noted no athletes, to his knowledge, have sat out of voluntary workouts for fear of contracting the coronavirus.
The NCAA did allow some football team activities to begin next week. On Aug. 7, fall camp practices could begin. Next week would include more direct involvement with coaches like film study but would not involve full practices.
Costello said no set number of coronavirus cases in the state, county or among athletes would lead to a shutdown of activities. But he figures MSU and the NCAA as a whole will have a stronger idea for if games must be postponed by the end of the month if practices are pushed back.
Moving fall sports to the spring could be beneficial, Costello said. That could buy athletic departments more time as the fight against the coronavirus continues. Thus, the likelihood of a partial season would decrease and the odds of holding the FCS playoffs would increase. However, that could provide challenges like inclement weather and dealing with athletes who didn’t plan to attend college in the spring.
“Time is what we don’t have on our side right now in terms of a fall season,” Costello said.
Costello questioned if a partial season in the fall would be worthwhile compared to a possibly more substantial one in the spring. He emphasized that college athletics must be flexible for the foreseeable future.
MSU officials have explored new scheduling options. The Bobcats could line up games against Division I opponents outside of the Big Sky which are from states dealing with less coronavirus cases if other opponents have to cancel.
Though MSU has discussed playing lower-level schools in Montana, shortened seasons by NAIA and Division II schools may make that unlikely.
Costello didn’t rule out playing Big Sky teams more than once. However, he said no talks have happened yet of playing in-state rival Montana multiple times this season or rescheduling the game, though those discussions would likely hinge on how the entire conference will move forward.
“All options right now are on the table,” Costello said. “We want and need to play a full season in all of our sports. If time serves us better to make some of those decisions based on what the virus is doing and what our county and health-care professionals are doing or recommending we do, I think we have to consider everything.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.