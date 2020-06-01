Dealing with the “worst internet possible,” Nate Potter heard static, buzzing and was often dropped out of video meetings.
But when he didn’t have problems, he tried to connect with his players. The Montana State tight ends coach noticed members of his position group challenged each other to workout competitions. They wanted to have fun together as much as they could during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. They were also trying to hold each other accountable during a time when workouts were ruled voluntary by the NCAA.
Bobcat athletes can start training for their upcoming seasons in a familiar place. They might also have to catch up on lost time. From what she heard in a meeting that included head football coach Jeff Choate, MSU dietician Brittney Patera expects some who didn’t exercise or eat well to go through a crash course if they return.
“Those of you who have been sitting on the coach and eating Cheetos,” Patera remembers Choate saying, “you’re in for a rude awakening when you come back.”
“We’re just taking it step by step, obviously with the big picture in mind,” Costello said.
Coaches for several MSU sports have prioritized keeping in communication with athletes through the last few months. Choate said that meant checking on their physical, psychological and academic well-being.
He noted many athletes depend on the university for basics like food and shelter. He didn’t care about allowing athletes to work out as much as wanting to make sure his athletes were alright.
Choate mentioned the parents of one of his players lost their jobs, so the football program used student-athlete special assistance funds to help the player return back to Bozeman in the hopes of providing a more stable environment.
“I don’t really look at my job as to guide us through this to get to football,” Choate said. “My job is to make sure the 104 guys we have in our program are all doing OK.”
Patera encouraged athletes to maintain some sort of routine, similar to when sports were still going. By eating well, she said, they could maintain their metabolism.
Before the pandemic, athletes didn’t have to think about exactly what they were eating because Patera and MSU took care of it. At home, a healthy diet became more challenging.
Patera tried to stay creative by engaging athletes via social media. She knew access to healthy food could be limited, so she asked the athletes to narrow their focus to just one fruit and vegetable per week and implement them into meals.
Some have thrived in this time. She said one basketball player, who has been trying to gain weight since he was a freshman, is the heaviest he’s been in his college career.
Others, Patera said, may not have paid as much attention to their fitness.
“I think they’re all hungry right now in the fact that they are ready to get back,” Patera said. “I think they appreciate things more now that they’re not around as much so I think they’re going to be trying harder. … Training is going to be really hard at first.”
MSU officials have discussed for months the logistics of athletes returning for workouts. MSU senior associate athletics director Dan Davies said the training room and weight room staffs have spent “a lot of time” researching ways to make exercises safe. Bozeman Health has also contributed advice.
“There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t have a meeting to talk about that,” Davies said. “There are so many variables that we can’t control.”
Costello said his department has planned as much as possible and is trying to use a “measured, disciplined approach” for the return of athletes. MSU, Costello has noted, is relying on data and input from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Education to create flexible strategies.
MSU designed phased plans and requires athletes returning from out of state before Monday to self-quarantine for 14 days and 10 days if the return is afterward.
MSU also established safety measures to help limit the possible spread of the coronavirus. They include a formal check-in process with temperature examinations, limited access to areas of workout facilities, thorough cleaning of facilities and equipment in use, multiple sets of workout apparel with mandatory cleaning procedures and the use of face coverings and social distancing where applicable under the guidance of the MSU’s sports medicine staff.
Costello has said he hopes for the football team to be the first program to return for full practices. His goal to return is six to eight weeks before its season opener on Sept. 5 to make up for lost time after spring practices were canceled. That means practices would begin in mid-July.
He identified returning to those group practices as a top hurdle on the way back to competition.
“How do we get there? That’s a good question,” Costello said. “… There’s a lot of unknowns, but we’re going to have to get back to the normal of being around each other and being able to interact with each other in a normal manner for us to be able to do that.”
As eager as teams are to return to practice, MSU officials and coaches stressed how they want to do so safely. That includes thinking out little details.
Patera’s job is changing aside from wearing a medical-grade mask, protective eyewear and gloves. She has to be sanitary and cautious with food preparation. Athletes won’t have access to their fueling station, so they will have to take their recovery items as they exit the facilities.
And if they’re wearing masks, Patera is pushing for the athletes to hydrate well when they can.
Davies said MSU is anticipating for when an athlete contracts COVID-19 and has explored ways to handle that, including further quarantines.
“We’ve got it down, we think, to a really good process,” Davies said. “… If we have a situation where we get a case or two here or there, we’ve got to react and be prepared to do the right thing.”
Newly hired MSU women’s basketball assistant coach Blaire Braxton said her players are eager to return to campus. She understands why rules and regulations will be in place.
But her team is ready to deal with it all if it means working out again.
“It’s obviously complicated in this situation because nobody knows what’s going on,” Braxton said. “Just trying to navigate uncharted territory for a little bit.”
Costello said he’s not yet worried about NCAA postseasons like the FCS playoffs. His top priority was allowing athletes back to training facilities in a safe manner.
Potter is hopeful for a return to play in some form, whenever that may be.
“We’re trying to control what we can right now, and that’s the health of the student-athletes and trying to get the guys back and going and getting workouts rolling,” he said. “I’m staying optimistic personally and preparing like we are going to play. That’s all we can do right now.”
