As a Boise State player, Tricia Binford thought she would’ve been too shy to seek the spotlight that comes with promoting products on television or on billboards.
She might’ve made concessions, though, for Little Caesars Pizza and soda pop — she reminds her players she’s not the nutritionist on the team.
“It’s just a totally different ball game. Nobody promoted themselves back then,” Binford, Montana State’s head women’s basketball coach, said. “It’s hard for me to even wrap my brain on what that would look like for somebody in my time frame that did this.”
The NCAA this week passed interim legislation allowing collegiate athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Montana State is in the process of forming its specific guidelines, as Montana has already released its own.
Binford, as well as MSU’s other coaches, are uncertain how the next weeks, months or even years will play out. They’re preparing for as many unknown possibilities as they can.
“There’s quite a bit of gray right now, so we want to make sure we’re providing as much to our kids as possible,” Binford said. “You want to set them up to be successful.”
Danny Sprinkle, MSU’s men’s basketball head coach, played for the Bobcats from 1995-99 and chuckled at the thought of where he would have looked for NIL opportunities.
“I have no idea,” he said. “I would just be happy that somebody actually wanted my name, image and likeness.”
Two decades after he graduated, Sprinkle now leads a group of players who have a vastly different landscape of college sports to navigate. He said he has already addressed the NIL opportunities with his team and told the group he wants to assist in the process however he can.
“I just keep telling them I'm always here for them and kind of when the time comes that we're able to start proceeding with things that if somebody does want to use their name, image and likeness, I'll help them in any way I can,” Sprinkle said.
It is unclear how much help Sprinkle or other coaches could actually provide, however. There may end up being stipulations against school employees helping athletes procure these agreements.
Even though the NCAA created an interim set of NIL guidelines, Sprinkle believes certain schools around the country could arrange more lucrative opportunities for their athletes with local companies or partners.
“I think it's going to affect recruiting big time because if you're recruiting against somebody else and (businesses elsewhere) can offer the kid an extra $10,000 to be on a billboard or commercial, that's where they're going to go,” Sprinkle said.
Despite that possibility, Sprinkle believes the NCAA’s decision this week is a positive step forward in the longstanding conversation about what athletes deserve for their efforts.
“I think it's the right thing to do,” he said. “I think I can speak for our department too, we support all of our student-athletes. If they can monetize their name, image and likeness and enhance their brand, I’m all for that.”
Sprinkle acknowledged fans and certain administrators might be skeptical of these changes within college sports. He said the conversation should come down to fairness and allowing athletes to profit in this manner has been long overdue.
“Everybody deserves this,” he said. “Just because they’re a college athlete doesn't mean they should be held to different rules than anybody else in the world. It'll be a shock to a lot of people for the first couple of years, but I think once everybody gets used to it it'll kind of calm down. I don't think it's going to be as drastic as everybody thinks it's going to be.”
When asked if any of his own players have already expressed their desire to explore their NIL options, Sprinkle zoomed out in his answer.
“Every kid in the country wants to. Why wouldn't they?” he said. “They're not passing on money, I know that.”
Bobcats head football coach Brent Vigen anticipates all levels of his sport, including the Power 5 conferences, will react differently to the allowances of the new NIL rules. He hopes, though, more standards for every sport at every school are adopted. If not, he foresees “some real issues” arising, specifically schools making promises of NIL deals in recruiting.
For FCS and mid-major conferences, Vigen was seeking a department-wide approach. Binford also hopes NIL deals don’t affect MSU’s sponsorships or advertisers.
Vigen doesn’t want football programs to “be rogue” compared to other sports. He stressed that’s even more important because the Big Sky spans eight states.
Binford mentioned the Big Sky has been discussing designating a specific individual to provide guidance to the athletes of the conference.
“It’s a moving target,” Vigen said. “Our student-athletes, there being avenues to capitalize while they’re in the moment is important, but at the same time, there’s got to be education and guidance there too. There can’t be a free-for-all. I have no idea, and in a dog-eat-dog world, how the highest level of football can be regulated.”
Binford feels Bozeman is a reliable community which is “super invested” in the Bobcats.
In 2019-20, the MSU women’s basketball team ranked second in the conference with 2,322 fans per home game. Only three schools in the Big Sky averaged more than 1,000. If the athletes are led correctly, Binford emphasized, they could “absolutely” benefit because of the community they’re a part of.
“Whether you like it or you don’t, if something is going to be out there for everyone, you want to make sure that your student-athletes are going to be set up to utilize that,” Binford said, “and I can’t think of a better community than Bozeman, especially for women’s basketball.
“Bozeman has amazing fans, has an amazing community. We’ve got so many wonderful businesses here.”
Vigen noted, because Montana has no major professional sports, MSU is “a big brand” in the Treasure State. The notoriety which comes with that could help Bobcats athletes seeking NIL opportunities.
Vigen, though, maintained that would need to happen simultaneously with MSU sports working in lockstep. Binford said her staff was meeting with the university’s compliance office this week.
“I think there would be opportunities for other athletes on our campus,” Vigen said. “I think we have to navigate this the best we can so we don’t miss out on those opportunities, but it still falls in line with the bigger picture for our university.”
Binford said she usually has concerns whenever new regulations are crafted which could affect her team. She questioned the need to overstep amateurism rules because it may affect one’s college life and all that has accompanied that. For example, she doesn’t want her players to be distracted from the sport because they’re seeking promotion deals.
“They’re here to represent the university, get a great degree and have a champion experience, and all those things don’t change,” Binford said. “This is just an opportunity for their creativity so to speak, and I think this generation is super creative so it could be a simple way of finding additional money.
“There’s a lot of money out there,” she added. “That’s the biggest thing for me. I want our student-athletes protected where they’re able to compete and do what they do. That’s why they’re here, right?”
