Lives of college athletes are often strictly regimented. Meetings, workouts, training, eating right and sleeping properly are all just parts of their daily schedules.
At Montana State and around the country, that life is disrupted. And MSU director of athletics Leon Costello isn’t sure when that regularity will return.
The Big Sky Conference canceled all competitions and championships for the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference announced Wednesday. Practices and workouts for every team in the conference, including MSU, have been suspended.
This is following a unanimous vote by the conference’s Presidents’ Council. Campus administrators will remotely reconvene before April 3 to discuss the status of practices and workouts after that day.
The Presidents’ Council voted on March 12 to suspend spring sports and to call off the rest of the Big Sky men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Boise, Idaho.
“This is undoubtedly the proper decision for the health and well-being of all involved with the Big Sky, even though it certainly is disappointing for many of our student-athletes and coaches,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a press release. “While play may be paused, we as a conference office and staff remain absolutely committed to supporting our student-athletes, coaches and administrators every way possible during this unprecedented period in college athletics.
“We eagerly look forward to our teams returning to practice and competition when it’s deemed safe to resume those activities.”
On Tuesday, MSU canceled all public events through April, including the groundbreaking for the Bobcat Athletic Complex on March 25 and the Sonny Holland Classic spring football game on April 18. The NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships last week.
Costello believes MSU, the Big Sky and the conference’s Presidents’ Council have “for sure” made the right decisions.
“It’s been reassuring to me that we can all come together for what the bigger purpose is and do things the right way,” Costello told the Chronicle. “Not that you ever want to be a part of these things, but when you are, it’s reassuring to be working with people that are like-minded and who have the same kind of values that you do.”
Costello said one of his primary responsibilities now has been keeping up on protocols at MSU’s campus, Bozeman and around the country and making sure coaches and athletes are updated as well.
“Crazy is probably the simplest way I can put it,” Costello said. “It’s just been crazy to keep track of all the things that have changed in just a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours how often things change.”
With MSU’s spring break this week, classes will become remote beginning next week. The university is closing strength and conditioning facilities, weight rooms and other facilities with shared equipment to discourage gatherings there.
Costello said more hand sanitizers will be added to public areas and places used by athletes like weight rooms and locker rooms. MSU’s academic, athletic training and health-care centers will be cleaned in hopes of reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
However, Costello also said MSU’s academic center will be available for in-person meetings by appointments but that tutors are also available online. Training and health-care facilities, he added, will be open by appointment so that those recovering from surgeries and injuries can seek the care they need.
Costello encouraged students to use those resources still available so the education and recovery of the athletes isn’t also disrupted.
Though he said the Big Sky is not requiring workouts “for the foreseeable future,” Costello said at-home training has been discussed.
“As of now, it’s a complete break, and we’re just trying to engage them as best we can to make sure we get their needs covered,” Costello said. “But that’s certainly something we’re thinking about and how we do it remotely for those that might not come back to campus this semester.”
MSU head women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford said, when the Big Sky tournament was called off, that she gave her players the option to either go back to Bozeman or to return home. Costello said many athletes have returned to their families and many others have remained in town.
Binford said she’s consistently texted or emailed her players to keep tabs on them. While encouraging social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Binford believes this serves as a chance for her players to recover and possibly improve their games on their own time.
“It’s just kind of overwhelming,” Binford said. “And you’re just trying to navigate it one day at a time.”
Costello isn’t sure what procedures would look like when sports at MSU resume or what the summer might entail. Long-term planning will be needed, he said.
But his department is more worried about current safety first.
“We want to get back to our new normal, whatever that is,” Costello said. “To be honest, I wish I had a crystal ball and I wish I could see when that would be, but it’s difficult to really gauge. … Hopefully we can get there as fast as we can and hopefully as safely as we can.”