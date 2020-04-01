Montana State’s athletic department may be trying to support more athletes in the near future despite a possible loss of funds.
The NCAA Division I Council decided Monday to give spring-sport athletes, regardless of their year in school, an extra year of eligibility because of cancellations resulted from the coronavirus pandemic but without a guarantee of financial aid to current seniors if they were to return. Athletes in winter sports like basketball and skiing were not given another year because their seasons were mostly completed.
However, this follows the NCAA cutting funds distributed to members to a collective $225 million in June, down more than 60% of the $600 million slated after the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were called off.
MSU’s spring sports include men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis. MSU director of athletics Leon Costello told the Chronicle that an estimated 18 seniors could be eligible to return next year and about half of them have talked about doing so.
However, Costello also said MSU is estimating to lose roughly $350,000 from the NCAA’s decrease in annual disbursement distribution based on the percentage lost in total. His department is projecting to receive about $250,000 to $300,000, or roughly between 40-50% of the expected $600,000 before the coronavirus outbreak.
“That’s going to have a huge impact,” Costello said. “The funds that we receive, we want to use those funds in a way that helps support our student-athletes and our programs. Now it’s finding a way to support our programs but also make sure we end up at net-zero and we can balance our budget.”
The NCAA’s roster and scholarship limits for next season will change to make room for returning seniors and incoming freshman. Following next year’s spring season, those limits will include athletes who are granted another season of eligibility via waivers.
Costello approved of the NCAA giving another year of eligibility for spring-sport teams, comparing it to an extra redshirt season. He said MSU officials are still sifting through details like costs of sixth-year athletes returning. Though Costello “feels for” winter athletes who didn’t finish their seasons, he understands the NCAA’s logic for not granting extra eligibility to them because the seasons of many programs were over.
MSU’s director of athletics especially appreciated that the NCAA afforded autonomy to individual schools. Every athlete’s case will be different, Costello pointed out, and different programs are dealing with varying circumstances because of the remaining years of eligibility of their returning athletes and the number of scholarships they typically deal with.
Not every Bobcat athlete may want to remain at the university after their academic careers have been fulfilled, even if they have more time remaining to compete in sports.
“This one, they got right,” Costello said of the NCAA’s decision. “It just gives us the flexibility to work with each individual case to make sure we handle it to the best of our ability.”
However, this could pose unforeseen obstacles. While recruiting is mostly finalized for next year’s freshmen and letters of intent have been signed, the future could be impacted. Because more athletes will be on rosters, coaches may not need to recruit as many athletes or may not be able to offer as much scholarship funds.
Costello doesn’t believe MSU will be greatly influenced. Coaches have to balance scholarship allocations and roster size every year, he said. Only the numbers they deal with will differ.
Costello allows coaches to decide how scholarships are distributed. MSU’s coaches were anticipating the NCAA’s decision and had already started to plan accordingly. The NCAA’s relief for roster size and scholarship limitations takes pressure off, Costello added.
MSU’s current spring athletes are receiving the same aid financially as if they were competing, Costello said.
“It’s really kind of a budget exercise where we want to support these student-athletes the best way possible,” he said. “How can we do that and support their goals, support our goals and make it work for both parties? For me, it’s a budget exercise to see where the direct impact is going to be and see where we can still support them in a way where they’re going to finish their eligibility and still be successful in the classroom.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education’s analysis, MSU athletic teams produced a revenue of $22.7 million and spent the same amount during the 2018-19 school year.
However, if the estimated $350,000 from the NCAA is lost, MSU will have to adjust. Costello has talked to the Big Sky’s officials and leaders from other schools in the conference to share strategies on how to manage.
He said MSU has held off on purchases and established parameters for any new possible expenses, especially with just three months left in the fiscal year. Costello noted his department is still diving into the numbers to see how the budget can be balanced.
“So far, I feel good about where we are, but we don’t really fully quite know yet until we get the final numbers through the conference office of what that distribution is going to be,” Costello said. “We’re dealing with some unknowns yet.”
