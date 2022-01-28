Montana State University has moved the induction ceremonies for the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21 to the weekend of next fall's Gold Rush game, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced this week.
The brunch celebration, now scheduled for Sept. 3, 2022, was originally slated for Jan. 7 but moved because of MSU football advancing to the FCS National Championship game on Jan. 8. The Bobcats open the new football season that evening against McNeese, and the Hall of Fame induction will be a brunch with the time and location announced at a later date.
Montana State's 2020-21 induction class features women's basketball star Kati Burrows Mobley, track and field All-American Jeff Clem, track and field Big Sky Champion Ariana Lee, football All-Americans Devlan Geddes and Mike Person and current Bobcat men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle, a record-setting guard for the Bobcats. The 1966-67-68 Bobcat football teams, who won three consecutive Big Sky championships, will also be inducted.
MSU's 2022 induction class will be announced at the Sept. 3 banquet, with that class' induction scheduled for later in the academic year.
