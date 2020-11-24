All of a sudden, Xavier Bishop didn’t know what was next. With only one year of eligibility left at the time, he had to make a choice. Even though Missouri-Kansas City felt like home after three years, Bishop moved on.
“They fired my coach there,” Bishop said. “And I just saw an opportunity to go to a better situation, and I bet on myself and took a chance.”
At the same time, Montana State was in the process of hiring head coach Danny Sprinkle. When Bishop visited Bozeman in April 2019, he felt a connection.
So the match was made and Sprinkle landed his likely starting point guard for the 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when MSU plays at UNLV.
“He believed in me,” Bishop said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
After what he called the toughest year of his life, Bishop is tasked with replacing first-team all-conference point guard Harald Frey, who started every single game the past four years.
Bishop sat out last season due to transfer rules but went head-to-head against Frey in practice. The two roomed together, and Bishop tried soaking up as much as he could from Frey.
Though the players have different styles, Bishop is similarly going to be counted on to lead a
team full of newcomers. Just like Frey was last year, Bishop is now the only eligible Bobcat who’s averaged double-digit points for multiple seasons at the Division I level.
As a junior at UMKC in 2018-19, Bishop averaged 15.4 points and 3.8 assists. Before that, he averaged 11.6 points and 3.3 assists as a sophomore. His 1,055 points in three seasons speak to his scoring ability.
“He’s different because he’s a scoring point guard,” Sprinkle said. “He wants to score. He can really get the ball into the paint. … He can really score in there amongst the trees.”
Montana State's Xavier Bishop posts up against former teammate Quentin Guliford during a scrimmage at Worthington Arena on Oct. 18, 2019.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Sprinkle was friends with Kareem Richardson, the former UMKC head coach who was fired. Then Bishop clicked with Frey during his recruitment. The relationships all aligned.
Frey leaned toward being a
pass-first teammate while Bishop describes himself as being more often in “attack mode.” Bishop said both are basketball junkies who constantly talked about the game. They discussed what moves might work against opponents and what they could improve.
While playing on the scout team, Bishop learned to teach concepts to younger teammates and find ways to keep them involved in plays. That’s
what Frey did all season, too. Bishop called Frey the smartest player he’d ever competed against, which helped raise his own game.
“I just knew I had to bring it every day,” Bishop said. “If I didn’t bring it, I was going to get killed.”
At 5 feet, 8 inches tall, Bishop relies on his quickness to drive to the basket and create separation to shoot. He’s a natural lefty, like Frey, and Sprinkle has complimented his ability to convert with both hands.
Bishop’s pick-and-roll game stood out to MSU senior center Devin Kirby. He’s displayed in practice reading defenders is one of his strengths. And his speed makes him difficult to stop. When forwards and centers try to slow him down, Bishop can often draw fouls or sneak his way into the paint.
“He’s extremely, extremely quick,” Kirby said. “Just his twitch with the ball, the acceleration is crazy. I’ve always been in awe for him to be as effective as he can at the size that he is, that’s really, really impressive.”
Though Bishop showed his teammates what he was capable of, he couldn’t show anyone else. He’d work out, lift weights and practice just like everyone else. Then he’d have to wear a polo shirt and khaki pants and sit on the end of Montana State’s bench during games.
Bishop recognized the benefits. He could add strength, learn Sprinkle’s schemes and acclimate to a new school. But he was also frustrated he couldn’t play.
He missed out on games like against rival Montana with raucous crowds and thrilling last-second wins like
against South Dakota State. It was the big moments with the game on the line that he yearned for the most.
“X is just a gamer,” Kirby said.
When Sprinkle recruited Bishop, the coach knew he needed to fill the point guard void Frey left behind. Sprinkle believes replacing Frey will take a team effort, and Bishop provides a different skillset.
But the intention has always been clear. Bishop was brought to Bozeman in order to make a difference.
“He’s electric. The fans will love him,” Sprinkle predicted 18 months ago.
Now comes Bishop’s chance to prove his coach right.
