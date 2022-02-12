Staring at a tie game and a running clock, Xavier Bishop dribbled the ball to set up his approach.
He received a screen from Jubrile Belo, switching Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt onto him defensively. The point guard, already with 21 points, drove in from the right wing, absorbed a hit from Ajang Aguek underneath the basket and watched a layup hit off the glass, dance around the rim and fall through the net.
That shot ended up being enough for Montana State to hold off NAU on Saturday at Worthington Arena, pushing its winning streak to 11 games with a 72-70 decision.
Mid-play, Bishop recalled a similar critical moment in the season-opening loss at Colorado — a drive with his right hand, but he passed and turned it over. Against the Lumberjacks, he didn’t want history to repeat itself.
“I just wanted to learn from that mistake, get it up on the rim, be aggressive,” he said. “I saw a little lane and went through and made a play.”
Bishop’s shot fell with 6.4 seconds remaining. He missed his free throw, however. NAU’s point guard Jalen Cone raced up the floor a little too fast and lost control of the ball. MSU (20-5, 12-2 Big Sky) recovered as time expired.
The win extends MSU’s record streak of conference wins in a row to 11 and gives Montana State its first 20-win season since the 2001-02 campaign. With the win and a third consecutive loss by Weber State — to Idaho on Saturday — the Bobcats now hold a 1.5-game lead against the Wildcats and Southern Utah at the top of the league standings.
This year’s group of Bobcats also joined the 1986-87 team as the only ones in the school’s Division I era to start a season 20-5. Regardless of the achievement, Belo said it’s up to the team to not rest on its laurels.
“We're not really focused on our streak anymore because now that we're getting to the end of the season we’ve just got to focus on one game at a time,” he said. “If we just stay locked in on one game at a time, then we'll be good and we won't get complacent.”
Though the Bobcats have not yet lost in the 2022 calendar year, their last two games have tested their limits. They escaped with a three-point win over Portland State on Thursday despite playing one of their sloppier games of the season. And NAU (9-16, 5-9) never quite went away on Saturday.
“As competitive as this league is and the players in it, every team always has another run in them,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “That's what's so encouraging about our guys finding ways to win because we're making a lot of mental mistakes and having breakdowns, but we're making the play when it has to be made.”
Against NAU, those breakdowns in the final few minutes led to crucial 3-pointers for the Lumberjacks. Kieth Haymon hit two of them within 43 seconds of each other to trim MSU’s lead to 68-67 with 2 minutes, 3 seconds left. Both teams then went scoreless until Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle scored on a layup with 52 seconds remaining.
NAU’s Nik Mains drilled a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 70 with 35 seconds left, setting up Bishop’s final shot.
There is plenty still to correct, but “it's better to clean up after a win than after a loss,” Sprinkle said.
“RaeQuan’s shot was huge,” Sprinkle added. “RaeQuan’s shot set up Xavier’s shot. If he doesn't make that shot, X doesn't have a chance to win it. X made a tremendous play.”
Bishop led all players with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with three 3-pointers. He added six rebounds, four assists and one steal with just two turnovers. He outdueled Cone, who scored 15 points on 4-of-17 shooting, including a 1-of-9 performance from distance. Cone had five assists and three rebounds with five turnovers.
“He's a good player, and he's one of the best shot makers in the conference for sure,” Bishop said. “I never shy away from matchups. But it's not about me and him, it’s about wanting to get the win. I knew I had to outplay him for us to get the win tonight. My teammates and my coaches helped me do that.”
Bishop scored 14 of his points in the first half, including 11 in a four-minute stretch that helped MSU take a 39-33 lead into halftime.
Haymon and Mains finished with 17 and 10 points, respectively.
Battle tallied 13 points with three rebounds and three assists with two blocks. Belo tallied 14 points with four boards and four blocks, proving once again to be a tremendous defensive presence.
“Jubrile is the anchor of our defense,” Bishop said. “He saves us so much. He bails us out all the time.”
Tyler Patterson hit two 3-pointers on his way to eight points, and Abdul Mohamed and Great Osobor each contributed six points.
Although the Bobcats were outrebounded 36-32 and allowed NAU to make two more 3-pointers than them, they notched another win.
Both Bishop and Belo pointed to games against the likes of Colorado and New Mexico earlier in the season that helped prepare them for winning high-pressure games like this week.
“It shows our experiences are helping us win these tough, close games,” Belo said. “It shows our perseverance.”