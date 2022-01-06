Xavier Bishop scores 20 in Montana State men's win over Idaho By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jan 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Xavier Bishop dribbles into the lane against Idaho on Thursday. Jerek Wolcott,/Idaho Athletics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ten players entered the scoring column on Thursday to help Montana State move to 3-2 in the Big Sky Conference with a resounding win over Idaho in Moscow.The Bobcats claimed a 92-72 victory over the Vandals, running their overall record to 11-5. Coupled with a 60-40 win over Idaho State on New Year’s Day, MSU has now won its last two games and seven of its last eight. The team returns home to play Montana at 5 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Arena.Against Idaho, Montana State built its lead to 20 points midway through the second half. The Vandals went on a mini run to get within 12 with 7 minutes, 56 seconds to play, but MSU slowly extended the lead back out again. Xavier Bishop scored seven straight points to put the game out of reach. Amin Adamu, Tyler Patterson and Abdul Mohamed all followed with late buckets to keep the pressure on.Later, in the final two minutes, RaeQuan Battle and Bishop drilled 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to put MSU’s lead at 24, the highest of the game.Bishop was a pain for Idaho’s defense all evening. With a combination of drives to the basket and 2-of-4 shooting from outside, the Bobcats’ point guard tallied a team-high 20 points. He added five assists and three rebounds. He shot 6 of 9 overall and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. All four other starters, though, also did plenty of damage offensively. Jubrile Belo contributed 15 points, Adamu had 14 and Patterson and Mohamed each scored 10. Belo added three blocks, two steals and four rebounds to his performance.The Vandals were kept afloat primarily thanks to 24 points from senior Grand Canyon University transfer Mikey Dixon. He shot 5 of 9 from the field with just one 3-pointer, but he was a perfect 13 of 13 from the foul line. Backing him up, Rashad Smith and Yusef Salih each scored 11 points.Montana State shot 50% from the field in the first half and outscored the Vandals 24-10 in the paint. That efficiency led to a 45-36 halftime lead.By the end of the game, the Bobcats were up to 55.7% shooting (34-61) overall and a paint advantage of 46-26.Off the bench for MSU, Great Osobor and Battle finished with eight and seven points, respectively. Nick Gazelas hit a 3-pointer in the first half and added a free throw after being fouled on the shot, earning all of his points on one play. And Patrick McMahon and Kellen Tynes each had two points.Idaho dropped to 3-9 and 0-2 in the Big Sky with the loss. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Xavier Bishop Sport Basketball Rebound Idaho Abdul Mohamed Tyler Patterson Montana Amin Adamu Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you