Danny Sprinkle predicted Xavier Bishop would bounce back.
Bishop missed a potential game-winning layup two weeks ago at Portland. Right after, Montana State’s head coach said Bishop would make big shots later this winter.
The senior point guard came through Thursday, leading Montana State to a 79-67 win against Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado.
The Bobcats faced a 59-50 deficit with 11 minutes to play. Then MSU went on a 21-1 run and flipped the nine-point hole into an 11-point advantage. During the spurt, Bishop made driving layups, pivotal passes and took a charge, too. He finished with 28 points, tying a career-high, to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.
“He was really aggressive off ball screens,” Sprinkle said. “He finished. They started going under his ball screens and he can shoot it. When he sees one or two go through, he's pretty dangerous.”
After blowing an eight-point, first-half lead, the Bobcats (4-3, 1-0 Big Sky) didn’t falter. Instead, they fought back when the game was at a tipping point and earned the win in their first conference game of the season.
Jubrile Belo scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Amin Adamu pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. Sprinkle has said MSU needs veterans like Bishop, Belo and Adamu to perform well in order to win, and the trio delivered. He also complimented forwards Abdul Mohamed and Borja Fernandez for defending Bodie Hume, one of the conference’s top players. Hume went 4 of 15 from the field for 11 points.
“Their character. Their mental toughness of not giving in,” Sprinkle said of the key to the comeback. “Some teams could have really folded. ... The way they handled that adversity, our leadership was great. Their talk in the huddles was always positive.”
Entering Thursday, the Bobcats had only played four Division I games and no conference contests. Sprinkle said it was a disadvantage compared to UNC (5-5, 2-3), which had already played seven Division I games, including four conference matchups.
But that didn’t seem to matter much as MSU quickly proved it could hang with the Bears. It was a different Bobcats team than the one that lost to Northern Colorado twice last year, first by nine points and then by 14.
MSU led by seven at halftime. The Bears responded by opening the second half on a 17-2 run. They erased their deficit and built their own lead all in one swing.
After a strong performance early, the Bobcats’ efficient offense temporarily stalled, and they allowed the Bears to score at will.
With 11 and a half minutes left, UNC’s Matt Johnson II knocked down a 3-pointer and the Bears led 59-50. A timeout halted action with MSU in search of a comeback.
“I came in with some choice words for those guys,” Sprinkle said, “and they were like, 'Hey, Coach, we got it. We got to stay together. We knew this was going to happen. OK. We got to win the next four minutes.' They just kept playing.”
The Bobcats began chipping away. The 5-foot-8 Bishop drove to the basket and made a layup over a defender to cut it to a four-point game with nine minutes to play. A possession later, Bishop drove, drew defensive attention and passed to Mohamed for an open 3-pointer. Bishop then hit another driving layup, this time over UNC’s 6-foot-9 Kur Jockuch.
All of a sudden, with an 11-1 run, the Bobcats led by a point.
Bishop didn’t stop there. He hit another 3-pointer and took a charge on the other end. Nick Gazelas hit a layup off a backdoor cut and added two free throws. After blowing its lead, MSU was up by 10, 70-60, with five minutes to play. Belo’s jumper capped the 21-1 surge that ultimately decided the game.
Bishop finished 9-of-13 shooting, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers, 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and played all 40 minutes.
Since he transferred from Missouri-Kansas City, Bishop had to sit out last season. He spent the year learning whatever he could from then-senior Harald Frey. He knew his job would be to emulate Frey, an all-conference point guard, once Frey graduated.
Frey had an uncanny ability to rise in clutch moments. Bishop did the same Thursday.
“He gives everybody else confidence,” Sprinkle said. “He's so good attacking the paint, he collapses defenses, he opens it up for Jubrile, he opens it up for shooters.”
Northern Colorado didn’t immediately go away. The Bears came within five points with a minute and 21 seconds left.
But Bishop answered once again, first by almost single-handedly dribbling past UNC’s full-court press and then by making four key free throws down the stretch.
Just like Sprinkle anticipated, this time Bishop led MSU to victory.
