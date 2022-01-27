With Montana State in the midst of one of its worst offensive games of the season, Xavier Bishop helped pull the Bobcats out of it.
The 5-foot-8 point guard scored all 15 of his points in the second half on Thursday against Eastern Washington, proving again why he was the defending Big Sky Player of the Week.
His scoring helped put away the Eagles for good, as the Bobcats won 69-65 to improve to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in the Big Sky. It served as MSU’s sixth consecutive win and 11th in 12 games.
Bishop added five rebounds and three assists. He won the league’s most recent weekly honor after averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in road wins at Northern Arizona and Portland State.
“(Without him) we’d probably have three less wins. He’s been that good,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “This second half tonight, he was tremendous.”
The Bobcats overall shot 18 of 55 from the field — a 32.7% clip that is the team’s second-lowest of the year, behind only a 27.6% showing against Portland on Dec. 19.
Bishop was not immune to that poor shooting, as he finished 4 of 13, but all four field goals were from long distance. At one point in the second half, he scored 11 of MSU’s last 13 points.
“I pride myself on wanting to make big plays,” Bishop said. “My teammates looked to me to come through for them. I didn’t have a good first half whatsoever. I apologized to them for that, told them I’d pick it up. My teammates and coaches put me in a position to be successful, and the basketball gods let them go in.”
His biggest 3-pointer was his last, which gave MSU a six-point lead at 60-54 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds to play. The Eagles never got closer than three the rest of the way.
“The four 3s he hit at the times he hit them, when the game was either tied or we’re down one or up one, it was huge,” Sprinkle said.
MSU went without a field goal for the rest of the game but hit 9 of 12 from the foul line down the stretch. Bishop, Jubrile Belo and Kellen Tynes each went 1 for 2 while Abdul Mohamed, Nick Gazelas and Amin Adamu each hit a pair.
The Bobcats collectively went 23 of 30 from the line, while Eastern Washington (11-9, 5-4) went just 5 of 9. Getting the Eagles in foul trouble and outrebounding them 53-30 helped the Bobcats quell any late threats.
“That’s the difference right there,” RaeQuan Battle said of the rebounding differential.
Battle matched Bishop with 15 points off the bench and added five rebounds and two assists. He hit two 3-pointers.
“I’m just trying to play off the rest of the team, play within our system,” Battle said. “I got a couple of my buckets from backdoor cuts. Xavier was drawing so much attention, it opens up a lot.”
Belo also finished with 15 points and 10 boards. Leading the team in rebounding was Mohamed with 12. His free throws in the final minute were his only points, but he added four assists and a steal.
Adamu, who missed the team’s recent road trip due to COVID-19 protocols, supplied 12 points and six rebounds.
“I thought he played hard and competed,” Sprinkle said. “He did a really good job guarding (Rylan) Bergersen, who’s a terrific player. … For him to gut it out for 29 minutes is a credit to his toughness.”
Bergersen entered the game averaging 13.9 points, but he was limited to four on 2-of-12 shooting. Linton Acliese led the Eagles with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Angelo Allegri added 17 points.
The teams slogged through an ugly offensive first half. MSU shot 9 of 29 (31%) from the field, while the Eagles shot 9 of 31 (29%) with seven 3-pointers. After building a 10-1 lead in the first four minutes of the game, the Eagles went 16 consecutive possessions without points — a scoreless streak of nearly 11 minutes.
The Bobcats failed to fully take advantage of EWU’s woes, though. Their offense was a little out of sorts in that they were not as physical around the basket as they normally are, and there were some passes and cuts that were awkwardly executed.
Regardless, they went ahead by as many as 11 points, at 24-13. But Montana State took only a 26-25 lead into the break after the Eagles hit three consecutive 3-pointers to end the half.
Eastern Washington led only briefly in the second half, but each time MSU had an answer. The Bobcats keep finding ways to win, a virtue that Sprinkle has lauded for much of the last two months.
“I thought we got stops when we needed to get stops,” he said. “We did a good job pounding the paint with the drive in the second half. Getting to the free-throw line and getting to the bonus really helped us. We were a lot more aggressive. Even the shots we missed, we were really aggressive in the second half.”