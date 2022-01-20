Surrendering a 17-point lead is not exactly how Montana State wanted its first game in 11 days to go. But the Bobcats will take it if they win, as they did Thursday night.
MSU maintained its undefeated 2022 record with an 89-84 Big Sky win over Northern Arizona on Thursday at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona. A big night from Xavier Bishop and some clutch shots from Nick Gazelas led the Bobcats (13-5, 5-2) to their fourth straight win.
“Way too close. I lost a little more hair than I used to have two hours ago,” MSU coach Danny Sprinkle joked in a phone interview with 406mtsports.com. “But like I told our guys, we fought through adversity.”
MSU’s last game before Thursday was Jan. 9 at home, a 66-59 win over Montana. The Bobcats were scheduled to host Southern Utah this past Saturday, but the game was postponed because the Thunderbirds were dealing with COVID-19 protocols.
The Bobcats also had COVID issues. Their third-leading scorer, guard Amin Adamu (11.4 points per game), missed Thursday’s game because of “health and safety protocols,” as Sprinkle phrased it. Reserve forward Borja Fernandez was out for the same reason.
“They’re both key players in what we do,” Sprinkle said. “Amin, he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s a dynamic athlete that can really get to the rim and draw fouls. I thought we were really going to miss him, and we did.”
Sprinkle didn’t think the 11-day layoff affected his team too much, although he said “we were gassed” in the first five minutes, perhaps due more to playing at nearly 7,000 feet of elevation than the break.
“Once both teams got their second wind, it turned into a really good game,” Sprinkle said.
MSU trailed 20-19 with 9:35 left in the first half, so a close finish looked likely. Then MSU went on an 8-0 run and answered every counter punch from NAU (6-10, 2-3) en route to a 50-35 halftime lead.
A Gazelas 3-pointer put MSU ahead 59-42 with 14:46 left, the largest lead for either team all game. The Bobcats' shooting (49.4% from the field, 47.4% from 3 for the game) helped them build the advantage, but Sprinkle thought defense, specifically preventing NAU from getting second-chance points, played a bigger role.
The defense and shooting regressed after that, allowing NAU to tie the game with 1:35 left. That’s when the most pivotal sequence of the game occurred.
NAU’s Jalen Cone hit a 3, made three free throws and sank another 3 to fuel an 11-1 run and knot the score at 79-79. One play after Cone’s second 3, which was deep and off-balance, he was called for a blocking foul on a Gazelas layup. That fouled Cone out of the game. The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard finished with 26 points.
“That was the play of the game,” Sprinkle said.
Gazelas completed the three-point play, MSU got a stop on the other end and Gazelas drained a 3 to make it 85-79 with 28.6 seconds left.
“He’s a tough kid, man,” Sprinkle said. “That’s what he does. He makes big shots. He’s not scared of the moment.”
Bishop sank two free throws to extend the run to 8-0. NAU made it 87-84 with nine seconds remaining, but Bishop made two more free throws to seal the win.
It was fitting that Bishop iced the game at the line. The 5-8 senior guard finished with 26 points, shooting 7 of 14 on field goals, 1 of 3 on 3s and 11 of 12 on foul shots.
“It was so fun out here. It wasn’t fun watching Cone go off, but watching him and Xavier — they’re both about the same size, but they’re so dynamic,” Sprinkle said. “Those two little jokers were just going at it. It was like a heavyweight fight. I should say a lightweight fight for those guys. But they’re both just terrific players.”
Bishop also dished out a game-high six assists while playing all 40 minutes.
“Xavier controlled the entire game,” Sprinkle said. “X did a great job off ball screens and really getting in the paint and finding guys for shots.”
Gazelas finished with 12 points (4 of 7 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3) and four assists, while Jubrile Belo (4 of 10 on field goals, 6 of 8 on free throws) and Tyler Patterson (4 of 8 on 3s) each scored 14 points. Belo added a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Bobcats shot 26 of 31 from the line and forced 12 turnovers while coughing up six, helping them overcome a 53.6% shooting performance (57.1% on 3s) from the Lumberjacks.
MSU will wrap up its two-game road trip at Portland State on Saturday night.