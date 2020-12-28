Fans won’t be packing Worthington Arena for this year’s 'Cat-Griz basketball games in late January. However, Montana State fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets to produce a virtual sellout.
Beginning Monday, Montana State will begin selling virtual tickets to MSU's home basketball games against Montana in Bozeman. The Bobcat women host the Grizzlies Jan. 28, while MSU's men host the Grizzlies on Jan. 30.
Virtual tickets cost $5, and in addition to generating revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic, MSU athletic director Leon Costello said the initiative continues to connect Bobcat fans to the athletes.
“While we’re grateful that our teams have the opportunity to play basketball, playing without fans has been a difficult adjustment for our players and coaches,” Costello said. “This allows our fans to support our student-athletes, and it also helps replace critical lost revenue for our scholarship expenses. A virtual sellout will be a great display of support (for) those that will be competing in empty arenas on days that normally generate excitement throughout our state and beyond.”
For the $5 ticket price covering the cost of one virtual ticket, fans receive a digital commemorative tickets, while those who purchase four to nine tickets are entered to win a family four pack of free season tickets to the 2021-22 men’s and women’s seasons.
Those participating can also receive a physical commemorative ticket if they purchase 10 or more tickets, a 2021-22 autographed team poster and invitation to exclusive pre-game Zoom "chalk talks" before this year’s games (20 or more tickets), a VIP experience to future basketball games once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted (50 tickets or more) and a Bobcat basketball autographed by the coaching staff of choice (100 tickets or more).
Montana State associate athletic director for annual giving and fan development Bethany Cordell said the process for participating in the virtual ticket campaign is identical to buying tickets to any Bobcat game.
“Virtual tickets can be purchased through Tickets West, our ticketing partner,” Cordell said. “We’ll update our progress regularly on msubobcats.com in our quest to sell these games out. The revenue for scholarship expenses is obviously important, but even more significant is the opportunity to support our players and coaches in games that mean so much to all of us.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.