The two men’s basketball games against Montana during the 2020-21 season were canceled because of COVID-19 complications, so the first time Tyler Patterson played against the Griz was January of last year.
It was early enough in the month that most of the Montana State students likely weren’t back from winter break yet.
In advance of this Saturday’s meeting in Bozeman, with the semester in full swing, Patterson is looking forward to the atmosphere.
“It’s going to be even cooler this time because now students are back. We’ll have everyone here,” said Patterson, now a junior. “I’m super pumped. You can just tell it’s been like a different edge this whole week. Just around campus everyone’s saying, ‘Go Cats!’ You can tell it means a lot to the community. It means a lot for them to come support.”
As is usually the case, the outcome of the rivalry game is not only meaningful in the never-ending chase for bragging rights, but it also weighs heavily in the Big Sky Conference Standings as the regular season nears its end.
The same is true for the women’s teams, which will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena before the men play at 7 p.m.
Entering Saturday, the MSU women (18-8, 11-3 Big Sky) hold a two-game lead for first place over Northern Arizona with four games to play. The Bobcats can clinch at least a share of the regular season championship with a win over the Griz and losses by both NAU and Sacramento State on Thursday.
Montana’s women’s team is also two games back, sporting the same 9-5 conference record as NAU.
Montana State’s men enter Saturday trailing Eastern Washington by 2.5 games for the top seed with four games to play (EWU has five games left). The Eagles, who are 19-7 overall and 13-0 in the league, can clinch at least a share of the regular season title with wins this weekend against Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado — two of the bottom three teams in the Big Sky. Eastern would win the conference outright with those two wins and a Montana State loss to the Griz on Saturday.
Barring a total collapse by EWU down the stretch coupled with an undefeated finish for MSU, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Bobcats (18-9, 11-3) will have to defend last season’s title in Boise, Idaho, as the No. 2 seed at best this year. They are 2.5 games ahead of Weber State in third place and three full games ahead of Montana in fourth.
All of this is building toward a regular season finale for MSU at Eastern Washington on Feb. 27 in a game that, by then, might not affect the conference standings at all.
If MSU’s men want that game to have more meaning than that, they can’t afford to lose the rest of the way after suffering a 73-63 loss at Weber State last Thursday.
The Bobcats are committed to not getting too far ahead of themselves, though. They can only win one game at a time, and that starts with Montana on Saturday.
“We’ve just got to focus every day and keep stacking good days,” Patterson said. “The most important thing right now is details whether it’s on scout or offensively having pace. We’ve just got to be locked in every day, stack good days and good things will happen.”
The mindset is similar on the women’s side, with head coach Tricia Binford wanting her team to get the most out of each practice and each rep. The season is coming to a close quickly, and the Bobcats are aiming to be the most prepared group when they reach Boise.
“You really have to value the practices that you get at this time of year,” Binford said after beating Idaho State at home on Saturday. “It’s like, ‘OK, what can we get better at from this one practice?’ Because we’re really limited on our practices now. This really comes down to the wire. Every game is critical right now if you want to be in that position. We’re just excited about the week ahead.”
The Montana women have won five of their last six games — losing only by one point to Idaho State last week — since losing to the Bobcats on Jan. 21 in Missoula. In that game, the Griz were buoyed by the 3-point shooting of freshmen Libby Stump (21 points) and Mack Konig (20 points) while the team’s veteran players struggled to score or remain out of foul trouble.
MSU freshman Marah Dykstra was held scoreless in 16 minutes in that game, but she did have four rebounds and a steal in her introductory game to the rivalry.
“It’s super fun to be a part of,” she said. “It’s more than just what’s on the court. Our communities go at each other, so it’s going to be a week of preparation.”
Montana’s men’s team also lost to MSU on Jan. 21 and then lost its next game at Sacramento State. Since then, the Griz have won five straight games.
With the standings so tight, MSU’s players know to expect Montana’s best effort in the rematch.
“They’re definitely very gritty,” MSU sophomore Sam Lecholat said. “They’re the type of guys that no matter if you’re down, they’re still trying to get back in the game. They’re very tough and relentless. Every shot they’re going for an offensive rebound. They’re the epitome of toughness.”
There is no room for missteps down the stretch for Montana State’s teams. Their players understand that to reach the heights they did last year in winning the conference tournament, they have to set themselves up well now. There is a delicate balance of staying focused on each day while keeping that bigger goal in mind.
“Winning a Big Sky championship is something we did last year, and it’s the best feeling ever,” MSU junior Katelynn Limardo said. “It’s something that we want to repeat, and we want our freshmen to be able to enjoy that moment. It’s something that we’re trying to focus on these last few games.”
