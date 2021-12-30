Weber State's Koby McEwen scores 31 in win over Montana State men By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 30, 2021 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State guard Xavier Bishop collides with Weber State guard JJ Overton at on Thursday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State guard Amin Adamu shoots the ball over Weber State forward Dyson Koehler on Thursday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State forward Jubrile Belo is double-teamed by Weber State on Thursday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With 4 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in a tight game against Weber State, Xavier Bishop got caught in a double-team.The Montana State guard was eventually stripped of the ball by the Wildcats’ Alex Tew near midcourt. Tew passed ahead to Koby McEwen, who dunked hard with two hands and let out a celebratory scream as he landed back on the court.It was the easiest bucket of his 31-point performance that featured plenty of easy buckets. The transfer from Marquette led the Wildcats to an 85-75 win over Montana State Thursday at Worthington Arena, pushing Weber State to 3-0 in the Big Sky and dropping the Bobcats to 1-2.McEwen hit five 3-pointers and shot 9 of 15 overall, while adding eight free throws, to come to a new season-high in points. He also tallied four rebounds, three steals and two assists.“He’s a heck of a player,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He was the best player on the floor tonight, and it wasn’t even close. When a guy can do what he does and just elevate over guys and shoot like that, you’re kind of at his mercy because you just have to hope he misses.”McEwen’s dunk put Weber State (10-4) ahead 74-70, but he had a steal in the final minute of the game that truly sealed the win. MSU (9-5) was looking to score quickly while trailing by five, but McEwen intercepted a Bishop pass intended for RaeQuan Battle in the left corner. The Wildcats made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 31 seconds to secure a 10-point win in what had previously been a much closer game.“We know they’re a great team,” MSU’s Amin Adamu said. “We knew they like to be aggressive, and we had to prepare for that. We had to match that.”Montana State was plagued throughout by foul trouble — against Tyler Patterson and Abdul Mohamed in the first half and against Jubrile Belo in the second.On a night when the Bobcats shot just 3 of 20 on 3-pointers, Belo’s paint presence was the most consistent source of offense. Weber State’s post players Cody Carlson, Tew and Dyson Koehler had trouble defending Belo, and he made them pay. He drew eight fouls against Weber’s defenders.Belo led MSU with 22 points and seven rebounds. He also had two blocks. He was 6 of 11 from the field but made 10 of 12 free throws. “It’s nice that they trust me,” Belo said of his teammates getting him the ball, “but at the same time I felt like I had some good looks that I missed. I could have been better.”Bishop, who played the entire first half for the first time all season, backed up Belo’s scoring with 12 points of his own to go with four assists in a team-high 38 minutes.Adamu contributed 10 points. Off the bench, Great Osobor and Battle each scored eight points.“Jubrile was huge. We’ve just got to get other guys to step up and make plays around him,” Sprinkle said. “We were 3 for 20 from 3, and we had great looks. Our shooters had great looks. They’ve got to step up and make shots like Weber’s did.”Weber State shot it well in the first half, hitting 60% of its shots overall with an 8 for 12 mark from 3-point range. MSU, by comparison, shot 2 of 11 from deep, with Bishop and Patterson providing the only made baskets. (Patterson added the team’s last 3 in the second half.) The Bobcats kept it close in the first half by forcing the Wildcats into 11 turnovers — a figure that included a 24-second violation, three travels and four offensive fouls. Still, Weber State led 43-40 at the break.For the game, the Wildcats shot 22 of 44 and hit a dozen 3-pointers. Each team attempted 38 free throws; MSU made 30, while Weber made 29.The Wildcats also got big games out of Dillon Jones (19 points, six rebounds), JJ Overton (16 points) and Dyson Koehler (11 points, 3 for 3 from deep).“Their pace is unmatched. It’s hard to stop them. They’ve got very talented players,” Belo said. “You’ve just got to stay locked in on the scout, on your person and make sure we know who we’re guarding too because they can all get going at any time.”Despite forcing Weber State into 18 turnovers, the Bobcats managed just 13 points as a result. The Wildcats, meanwhile, forced 15 turnovers and scored 25 from those extra possessions.The loss snapped Montana State’s five game winning streak. The Bobcats will hope to start anew on Saturday when they host Idaho State at 1 p.m. at Worthington Arena. The Bengals lost to Montana 78-54 on Thursday in Missoula. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.