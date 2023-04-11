Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Jackson Grant, a Montana State men's basketball transfer from the University of Washington, announced he was reopening his recruitment on Tuesday, he announced via his Twitter account.
Grant initially committed to MSU on April 5, saying in a tweet: "1000% COMMITTED!! Bozeman let's go get another ring this year."
At that time, Danny Sprinkle was still head coach of the Bobcats. Two days later, he was announced as the new head coach at Utah State.
After taking the weekend to think through his future, Grant tweeted Tuesday: "Due to unforeseen circumstances I am reopening my recruitment while keeping all my options open!!"
It's possible that Grant could still be a Bobcat but wants to see who MSU hires to replace Sprinkle before making that decision.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.