Jackson Grant, a Montana State men's basketball transfer from the University of Washington, announced he was reopening his recruitment on Tuesday, he announced via his Twitter account.

Grant initially committed to MSU on April 5, saying in a tweet: "1000% COMMITTED!! Bozeman let's go get another ring this year."

At that time, Danny Sprinkle was still head coach of the Bobcats. Two days later, he was announced as the new head coach at Utah State. 


