NCAA Practice Montana State

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle watches his team practice before an NCAA Tournament game on March 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

 WOODY MARSHALL/Greensboro News & Record

Danny Sprinkle was hired to lead his alma mater on April 4, 2019. His tenure ended four years and three days later.

Sprinkle accepted the vacant head coaching position at Utah State on Friday, USU announced, ending weeks of speculation about his future with Montana State.

“We are thrilled to announce Danny Sprinkle as Utah State’s new men’s basketball head coach,” USU Interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee said in a statement. “Danny checked all the boxes we were looking for as he is driven, energetic and motivated. He is also an excellent coach and proven recruiter. His skill set aligns perfectly with our mission of developing outstanding student-athletes on and off the basketball court, competing for conference championships and advancing to postseason play.”


NCAA Montana St Kansas St Basketball

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle watches during the first half against Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 17 in Greensboro, N.C.
Big Sky Basketball Championships- Montana State vs. NAU final 25.JPG

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle cuts down the net after beating Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference Championship game on March 8 in Boise, Idaho.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

