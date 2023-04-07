Danny Sprinkle was hired to lead his alma mater on April 4, 2019. His tenure ended four years and three days later.
Sprinkle accepted the vacant head coaching position at Utah State on Friday, USU announced, ending weeks of speculation about his future with Montana State.
“We are thrilled to announce Danny Sprinkle as Utah State’s new men’s basketball head coach,” USU Interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee said in a statement. “Danny checked all the boxes we were looking for as he is driven, energetic and motivated. He is also an excellent coach and proven recruiter. His skill set aligns perfectly with our mission of developing outstanding student-athletes on and off the basketball court, competing for conference championships and advancing to postseason play.”
Sprinkle’s contract, obtained by the Chronicle through an open records request, is for five years and comes with an initial base salary of $900,000 per year and an annual increase of $25,000.
Sprinkle could not be immediately reached for comment. According to a Utah State release about his hire, he will be introduced as head coach on Monday in Logan, Utah.
In an interview with KSL Sports Zone on 97.5 FM in Utah on Friday, Sprinkle said he interviewed for the job during the Final Four weekend in Houston and considered it “the perfect fit.”
“Obviously it was going to take a perfect fit for me to leave my alma mater and what we built here,” Sprinkle said.
Sprinkle, a Montana State graduate in 2000, went 81-43 as head coach of the Bobcats, putting him ninth all-time in wins in the school’s history. His winning percentage of 65.3% is third among MSU coaches who served at least four seasons.
He was also a 1,000-point scorer in his playing career from 1995-99 and was the Big Sky’s Freshman of the Year in 1995-96 as MSU won the league and went to the NCAA Tournament. Sprinkle later served as an assistant coach at MSU from 2006-08 on Brad Huse’s staff.
Sprinkle’s time with the Bobcats was highlighted by consecutive Big Sky Conference Tournament championships and trips to the NCAA Tournament as No. 14 seeds the last two years. Montana State went 25-10 this past season, which ended with a 77-65 loss to No. 3 seed Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament’s first round on March 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The past two seasons marked MSU’s first consecutive 20-win seasons since 1994-96.
“Words can’t describe how proud we are of Danny Sprinkle and the work he’s done to bring Montana State men’s basketball back to prominence,” MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said in a statement. “Leading the Bobcats to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and three straight Big Sky Championship games is unprecedented in MSU history, and he’s done this by creating a team-first culture in the locker room and throughout the Bobcat community that brings us all great pride. We thank him for representing this school, his alma mater, in a first class manner.”
Costello’s statement ended by noting a “national search” for a new head coach would begin immediately.
In a statement released by MSU later on Friday, Sprinkle addressed Bobcat fans: “There are no words that can describe how thankful I am to be one of you! The last four years have been absolutely unbelievable and I will cherish every memory we had together. Montana State is special because of the people! To every player who ever wore the Montana State jersey, I thank you and I cherish our brotherhood.
“To Waded Cruzado and Leon Costello, I will forever be grateful for you believing in me and giving me my first opportunity. To the 6th Man Club, Bobcat fans and alumni everywhere, Bobcats Athletics administration and faculty on campus, the restaurants and businesses in town, I THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart! I will always be a Bobcat and I hope and pray that I made you proud. I LOVE YOU!”
Contract details
Sprinkle signed contract extensions in each of the past two Aprils at MSU. With incentives that were outlined in those deals and his initial contract, it’s likely Sprinkle received well above $200,000 each season he was head coach of the Bobcats.
Sprinkle’s new salary of $900,000 per year is a substantial increase from his $185,711 figure at Montana State. A full list of performance-based incentives for Sprinkle at Utah State was not immediately available.
His new contract, though, does outline a staff salary pool of $530,000 for three assistant coaches and $150,000 for operations and administrative positions and one full-time graduate assistant. For comparison, MSU’s three assistant coaches — Chris Haslam, Johnny Hill and Andy Hill — and Colin McGettigan, the director of basketball operations, make nearly $252,000 combined, according to their contracts, obtained by the Chronicle through an open records request.
Similar to Sprinkle’s MSU contracts, Utah State will also provide him with a courtesy car. Utah State will also provide $10,000 in moving expenses.
The coach will receive tickets to Utah State home football games and USU’s home and away men’s basketball games. Immediate family members will be permitted to travel with the team. Sprinkle will also receive a membership to Logan Country Club.
If Sprinkle had remained at Montana State, he would have been eligible for the retention incentive of $50,000, as outlined in his contract, on July 1.
Instead, his move to Utah State activated the buyout section of his contract. His pact with Utah State stipulates that his new employer will pay Montana State $250,000. USU has 90 days to make that payment in one sum, or it can pay in equal biweekly installments for the remaining three years of Sprinkle’s MSU contract.
Futures of assistant coaches and players
Utah State went 26-9 this past season with a 13-5 record in the Mountain West. The Aggies lost to eventual national runner-up San Diego State in the Mountain West title game and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed. They lost to No. 7 seed Missouri in the first round on March 16.
Ryan Odom, Utah State’s previous head coach, was hired at Virginia Commonwealth University on March 29. He went 44-25 in two seasons with the Aggies.
Utah State has had four players enter the transfer portal in the last week: leading scorer Steven Ashworth (16.2 points per game) and fellow guards Max Shulga (35 starts, 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game) and Sean Bairstow (35 starts, 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game) and center Szymon Zapala (played just 45 minutes all season).
In the radio interview in Utah, Sprinkle acknowledged that USU’s top seven scorers from this past season were already in the portal or out of eligibility (though some might have an extra year because of COVID-19). He told the show’s hosts he’s “already been recruiting” because “there’s no time to be wasted.” Regarding the Aggies in the portal, Sprinkle said, “I definitely will be reaching out to all of them.”
There was no indication as of late Friday afternoon that any of Sprinkle’s assistant coaches at MSU would follow him to Utah State. Haslam has been a Bobcats assistant for 10 seasons and for three different head coaches. Andy Hill and Johnny Hill each completed their first seasons at MSU this year.
The Bobcats roster, at least initially, also appears undisturbed, as there were no announcements of entries to the transfer portal on Friday.
There are also no guarantees that the assistants at Utah State, including Nate Dixon, who was the interim head coach, are retained. Sprinkle indicated on the radio show that those talks about assistants would begin Friday evening.
Coaching carousel
In the radio show interview, Sprinkle referenced the trickle-down effect of coaches changing jobs across the country and opening opportunities for others.
He specifically mentioned Odom’s move to VCU, but Sprinkle going to Utah State actually starts well above that.
After 23 seasons at Notre Dame, Mike Brey decided to step away from that position, he announced in February. Notre Dame later hired Micah Shrewsberry from Penn State. VCU’s previous head coach, Mike Rhoades, then took that job. That opened a spot for Odom back on the East Coast, where he gained prominence by leading UMBC to the first win by a men’s No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2018.
When asked by one of the radio show’s hosts how Sprinkle views the Utah State job — considering the last two coaches left after three years or less — he said he focuses more on the present than the future.
“It’s timing, and nobody can control that,” he said. “Even Coach Odom, he didn’t know VCU was going to open up. You never know what’s going to happen. You just try to enjoy every day.
“Everything happens for a reason. And selfishly I’m glad that stuff did happen obviously, and that’s why I’m here.”
