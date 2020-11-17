A week before Montana State’s season opener at UNLV, Danny Sprinkle said he couldn’t even address position battles taking place in the preseason.
The head coach said he would, if he could. But the Bobcats haven’t even scrimmaged full court in practice in the last six weeks because players have constantly been in and out of practice due to coronavirus-related protocols.
The situation, Sprinkle said, is more confusing now than ever.
“As far as prep and as far as if our team is ready, I honestly can’t even answer that question. I’m not trying to dodge it, I just can’t,” Sprinkle said. “... With the (COVID-19) restrictions with contact tracing primarily, it’s been very, very challenging.”
Montana State is scheduled to visit UNLV on Nov. 25 to open the season. To follow NCAA guidelines, players and coaches plan to take three COVID-19 tests between now and then.
Preseason practices haven’t been normal. The season will be like an obstacle course with programs hoping to avoid both the virus and contact tracing quarantines.
In order to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament, teams must play a minimum of 13 games. With 24 on the schedule, MSU has some wiggle room. But the goal, Sprinkle said, is to get to 13 in order to have a shot at the sport’s ultimate stage.
The Bobcats have four nonconference games scheduled and then plan to begin the Big Sky’s 20-game conference season on Dec. 31. The MSU women have already had their Nov. 25 opener against South Dakota School of Mines canceled and are searching for a new opponent.
Because of contact tracing — the NCAA generally recommends all players and coaches from a team quarantine for 14 days if one of them tests positive — Sprinkle said it will be “virtually impossible” to complete the full schedule.
“Some of the programs that haven’t had a lot of positive COVID tests, I think the longer it goes on, the more trouble they’re probably going to be in,” Sprinkle said. “... The contact tracing, that’s probably the most important thing.”
Sprinkle noted MSU has dealt with disruptions to practice mostly because of who is deemed a close contact to someone who has COVID-19. Some players have missed significant practice time without testing positive themselves.
The coach also mentioned that someone who tests positive but doesn’t have symptoms could potentially finish quarantining after 10 days, but a close contact could have to miss 14 days.
“We haven’t been able to have the competition that I want for a variety of reasons,” Sprinkle said. “We’ve been scattered with players so there’s been a lot of times where we haven’t had post players or we haven’t had even point guards. It’s been kind of hard to get into a flow and to really see what they can do.”
For now, Sprinkle’s plan is to get through the next six weeks and hope the situation becomes safer once most students leave campus at the end of the semester. The gap will last from Thanksgiving until when spring semester classes begin on Jan. 11.
“The preseason, it’s definitely been one of a kind. It’s been pretty hectic,” MSU redshirt senior point guard Xavier Bishop said. “Things aren’t normal. We didn’t get to have the regular summer we usually have. It’s a lot of rules and things when it comes to workouts and stuff. But I mean, we’re making the most out of it.”
After going 16-15 and 10-10 in conference play last year, the Bobcats are optimistic coming off their first winning season in a decade. They were picked fourth in the preseason Big Sky media poll and sixth in the coaches poll.
In his second season as head coach, Sprinkle has continued molding the team in his vision, with more shooters to space the floor on the perimeter.
Bobcats redshirt senior center Devin Kirby said every team in the country is dealing with the same issues. He’s simply glad MSU has the chance to play considering how fall sports were postponed and how last season ended when the pandemic began.
“We’re still excited,” Kirby said. “We’ve been excited I think ever since our season ended abruptly in March. We’ve just been itching to play again.”
Sprinkle expects to be missing some players at times this season. That feels inevitable to him.
But he’s already been telling his team for weeks that he doesn’t want it to derail them. He hopes that mentality trickles down throughout the program.
“It’s not an excuse,” Sprinkle said in October. “I don’t care if we have 10 guys out. If we have five guys that can play, those five guys need to step up that night and carry the torch for their teammates. We’re not going to be a program of excuses. You got to get it done. You got to produce. Life’s not fair. Who cares?”
