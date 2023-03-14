Danny Sprinkle felt Montana State could be good again, but he knew the Bobcats would need reinforcements.
After winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament last year and earning the school’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 1995-96 season, the Bobcats lost three key contributors to graduation: Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed. In an attempt to make another run at a conference championship and March Madness, Sprinkle reloaded MSU’s roster through the transfer portal.
He recruited and signed Darius Brown II (from Cal State Northridge), Caleb Fuller (UC Davis) and Robert Ford III (Idaho State). All three were critical this year to MSU’s chances at repeating.
None of them had played in the NCAA Tournament at their previous schools, and their collective hunger for that opportunity blended beautifully with the returning players’ desire to make it back to that stage a second time.
“They came in with a chip on their shoulder. They came here because they wanted to experience this, and they got it done,” Sprinkle said at the team’s Selection Sunday watch party. “During the recruiting process, that’s what we talked about. I knew the pieces we had coming back, and those three, I knew they were going to be critical. They bought in from day one and even enhanced our culture.”
The Bobcats won three games in Boise, Idaho, last week at the Big Sky Conference Tournament — a stretch highlighted by defeating Weber State in double overtime in the semifinals before beating Northern Arizona in the final. It was announced Sunday MSU will be the No. 14 seed in the East Region and play No. 3 seed Kansas State at 7:40 p.m. MT this Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
MSU wouldn’t be in that position without the efforts of its three transfers. They were among the most excited during the team’s trophy celebration in Boise last week.
“Sprinkle convinced me we were going to win this,” Fuller said. “And he came through with his promise. I came through on my promise to him.”
Fuller had potentially his best three-game stretch as a Bobcat during the Big Sky Tournament. He matched his season high of 18 points, with the help of four 3-pointers, in the opening game against Northern Colorado. In the semifinals, he scored three points but had the game-saving block against Weber’s Steven Verplancken as time expired. That moment, he said, was particularly gratifying.
“The fact I was able to block it and not even let them get a chance on the rim, perfect,” Fuller said.
And in the championship game, he scored 12 points to go with eight rebounds to help prevent No. 9-seed NAU’s upset bid. The confetti afterward felt as good as he thought it would.
“When I went into the portal, a lot of teams reached out, but the reason I came to Montana State is to win a championship, and I’m so happy I was able to do that,” Fuller said. “Not only for myself, but for all the team and everyone that’s involved with the program and all the fans of Montana State.”
To this point, Fuller has averaged 6.8 points per game (fifth on the team) and 3.3 rebounds per game (fourth). He is also third on the team in assists behind Brown and Ford.
Brown felt he had a “rough” start to the season, in part due to managing expectations of being the starting point guard while also getting back into shape after an injury.
As he played more, the game felt more natural to him, and he ended up as the team’s fourth-leading scorer (9.1 points per game) and tied as the second-leading rebounder (4.5). That’s in addition to his status as the Big Sky’s leader in steals (60) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.2).
At the end of the regular season, Brown was named All-Big Sky Third Team and the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“It’s really nice, but at the end of the day it was a team award,” Brown said of the individual honor on Sunday. “Best defensive team in the Big Sky, so I couldn’t have done it without any of them sticking to the gaps, help, rotating, all that type of stuff. It’s really a team award, but I am grateful for the opportunity to get that award.”
When Selection Sunday came around, MSU had been slotted in most bracket projections to play in Denver or Sacramento. But Brown had no preference for location or opponent.
“Maybe (it mattered) for the back-to-back guys, but for my first time, I was just happy (anywhere),” he said.
Ford was also a tremendous defender this season. It was particularly noticeable during the Big Sky title game when he shadowed speedy NAU guard Jalen Cone.
Ford was not a big scorer during the regular season (4.5 points per game), though he did reach 12 points in the regular season finale at conference-leading Eastern Washington. His defense, though, was arguably more valuable than any offense he could provide.
“Rob was tremendous, not just this game, but the last month he’s been phenomenal,” Sprinkle said after the Big Sky Tournament. “He changed some games defensively. You see him in there just scraping and getting loose balls. He’s got that dog in him, and he loves to compete.”
Ford scored five points and had six rebounds in the semifinal win over Weber, and he had five points, two rebounds and two assists against NAU.
“I just love that I can do anything to help my team win, really,” Ford said. “We talked about it, and we knew it was going to be hard, but we wanted to come in and give everything we got.”
Looking at the season as a whole, that seems evident. The three transfers were tasked with arriving at a new school, adopting a new culture and contributing to a winner. All three were up to the challenge.
“Coming into the team, I could understand they had a target on their back,” Fuller said. “We just tried to keep these guys honest. We were hungry for one of our own, so we wanted to keep that drive in them to help us get back here and get one.”
Added Brown: “I appreciate them for taking us in and helping us get what we really wanted.”
They’ll all get to experience March Madness for the first time this week. Mission accomplished.
“That’s where you want to be when you come play Division I college basketball,” Fuller said. “You want to play in the tournament, so I’m so excited I get a chance to do that.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.