SAN DIEGO—On film, Texas Tech’s defense was impressive and imposing and came right through the screen, Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said Thursday.
After MSU won the opening tip Friday in its first round matchup with the Red Raiders, Xavier Bishop — the Bobcats’ 5-foot-8 seniors point guard — was guarded initially by Tech’s 6-foot-8 senior guard Bryson Williams. The defense became tangible and daunting right away.
Boasting a starting lineup with every player 6-foot-5 or taller, No. 3 seed Texas Tech shut down nearly every offensive avenue for the No. 14 seed Bobcats during a 97-62 win to open play in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State.
“Their 5s are able to guard small, fast guards like me,” Bishop said. “They just make everything tough.”
After a pair of scoreless possessions both ways, the ball found its way to MSU senior forward Abdul Mohamed in the left corner. He pump-faked his way past a defender and into a short baseline shot for a 2-0 lead.
From then on, though, as Bishop said, everything offensively was difficult to come by.
Overall, Montana State shot 21 of 55 (38.2%) and 8 of 24 (33.3%) on 3-pointers. The Bobcats’ shooting percentage was their fourth-lowest of the season, and their 62 points were their third-fewest of the year.
Montana State had a knack for winning close, ugly games this year. The Bobcats won their two worst shooting games of the season and hadn’t lost a game when scoring fewer than 73 points all season.
But Texas Tech, ranked 12th in the nation, is not like other opponents. The Red Raiders entered the NCAA Tournament with far and away the nation’s best defense. And the Big 12 Conference runners-up shot 72% from the field in the first half and 66.7% (36 of 54) for the game overall — a highlight reel of flashy offensive prowess to match their sturdy and exemplary defensive foundation.
“It felt like they were guarding me. I couldn’t even see my play card,” Sprinkle said. “That’s the best defensive team in the country for a reason. I don’t know if there’s anybody in the tournament that’s going to beat them if they shoot the ball that well, because defensively they don’t have any weaknesses.”
Montana State — the Big Sky Conference’s regular season and tournament champion — finished its season with a 27-8 overall record, the most wins for the program since 1928-29 (36-2).
Texas Tech improved to 26-9 and will face No. 11 seed Notre Dame in the Round of 32 Sunday. The Fighting Irish defeated sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 in the second game Friday in San Diego.
The Red Raiders’ defense was a slow burn, always present and frustrating. Their offense was akin to fireworks, loud and seemingly never-ending.
After Mohamed’s opening shot, Tech’s Terrence Shannon, Jr. hit the first of his three 3-pointers in the game’s opening five minutes. That shot spurred a 10-0 run, setting the tone for what the game would become.
Shots followed from Kevin McCullar and Kevin Obanor and Williams and Adonis Arms and Obanor again. By the end of it, Tech had a season-high in points, shooting percentage and assists (23).
“I feel like everyone was unselfish,” Shannon said. “Nobody was hurrying shots. We did a good job moving the ball, and when we play unselfish and selfless, we’re a pretty good team.”
Shannon and Williams led all players with 20 points each. Shannon had 15 in the first half, and Williams had 12 after halftime. Combined, they hit seven of Tech’s nine 3-pointers.
Arms hit a 3-pointer and finished with 15 points. Obanor, McCullar and Davion Warren all added 10 points for the well-rounded Tech offense.
“Our biggest challenge is to spread the floor and get some space and get those guys to move the ball and just trust in our offense,” Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams said. “It was great to see these guys do that.”
Throughout the game, Montana State struggled to contend with the size of the Tech lineup on both ends. But, at times, the Bobcats did find space to operate, especially in the second half.
Tech led 52-25 at halftime, and it was only that close because five of MSU’s eight field goals were 3-pointers. Nick Gazelas hit two of those, while RaeQuan Battle and Tyler Patterson each hit one. Bishop added the fifth right as the half expired.
After halftime, Tech’s lead swelled to 37 points, at 81-44, with 8 minutes, 32 seconds to play. The Bobcats added three more 3s in the second half — one each from Gazelas, Bishop and freshman Patrick McMahon.
“They can really shoot the ball, and that was a huge concern for us,” Adams said. “The guys that scored were a lot of their perimeter players that maybe are not used to carrying that load. I thought that was really good. But we just wanted to take advantage of our athleticism against them, and I thought we were able to do that.”
Ultimately, every player on MSU’s roster made it into the game because of the lopsided score. All but two of them scored.
Bishop led that effort with 12 points. Gazelas and Battle each had nine, and McMahon had seven.
“In the huddle we kept saying, ‘Keep fighting, keep fighting,’” Bishop said. “Didn’t have the great start we wanted. They were hitting shots, took us out of a lot of things. They brought it for sure.”
Jubrile Belo was next with five points, though he shot just 2 of 8 from the field. Playing with a right knee brace to protect an injury suffered in the final week of the regular season, Belo added four assists, three rebounds and a steal, but he was not his healthiest self.
“He was very limited. He hadn’t practiced all week,” Sprinkle said. “He doesn’t have his explosion, which is 90% of his game.”
Great Osobor and Amin Adamu each had four points, while Patterson and Mohamed finished with three each. Kellen Tynes, Isaac Spears and Sam Lecholat each had two.
The game marked the end of the MSU careers for Bishop, Adamu and Mohamed. That trio used a final season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic to return to school and help win the program’s first Big Sky Conference Championship since the 1995-96 season, when Sprinkle was a freshman.
Wrapping up his postgame interview, Sprinkle spoke of how important those three players were to him when he first took the head coaching job at his alma mater in April 2019.
“They believed in me when nobody else did,” he said. “I didn’t have an interview anywhere else to be a head coach, not a junior college, nowhere. They took a chance on me. I couldn’t be more appreciative.
“What they’ve done to reinvigorate Montana State basketball, on and off the court, I could never — there’s not enough words, there’s not enough money, there’s nothing, there’s not enough of anything that could express my gratitude and thanks to them for what they’ve done.”
Bishop afterward responded in kind, saying how grateful he was for Sprinkle accepting him into the program after transferring from University of Missouri-Kansas City three years ago.
“I came from a tough situation, especially wins-wise, and didn’t have necessarily a lot of people believing in me, believing that I could be a point guard on a winning team, believe I could help a team become something like this,” Bishop said. “Just this entire journey, this entire year has meant the world to me. It made basketball fun again. I truly enjoyed it, and I’ll never forget it. And we left our legacy. No matter the outcome today, we left our legacy at Montana State.”