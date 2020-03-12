BOISE, Idaho — As officials from the Big Sky Conference observed other Division I college basketball tournaments restricting fans and then canceling altogether, they believed the right decision was to follow.
The Big Sky canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Boise, Idaho, Thursday morning due to health concerns relating to the spread of coronavirus. Hours later, the NCAA announced all winter and spring championships were canceled.
“It’s still surreal. I don’t know if it’s still hit us yet,” Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said as he addressed media Thursday outside CenturyLink Arena. “It feels like it’s a dream right now. It doesn’t feel like it’s real.”
The women’s tournament began Monday and Montana State (25-6) was already set to play Idaho (22-9) in Friday’s championship. The men’s tournament began Wednesday, but no quarterfinal games began Thursday. The Bobcat men (16-15) were scheduled to face Portland State (18-14) around 2 p.m. Thursday, but the tournament was canceled a little more than three hours prior.
“This decision was not made lightly, as we know how meaningful our basketball championships is to our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and fans,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. “After consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel that this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved.”
When the cancellation was announced, Big Sky staffers gathered on the CenturyLink Arena court and discussed what that meant for the rest of their week, originally planned to last through Saturday. Eastern Washington’s cheerleaders were warming up in preparation for the Eagles’ noon game against Sacramento State in the men’s quarterfinals.
“Obviously we’re disappointed that the tournament had to end this way,” Costello said, “but also understanding of the precautions that we need to take for the student-athletes, for the coaches, for athletic department staff and the fans that are here and just what is going on across the country.”
Earlier Thursday, the conference’s presidents met to discuss the future of the tournament. They watched the flurry of conferences nationwide taking action and chose to do the same.
On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced no fans would be allowed at men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament games. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday evening and other professional sports leagues did the same. Then, more and more conferences began restricting fans at conference tournaments.
As the situation escalated, conferences around the country canceled their entire events. That’s when the Big Sky moved closer and closer to shutting down the tournament entirely in Boise.
“All of a sudden, the NCAA Tournament comes out and says that,” Costello said. “Yeah, you felt like as everything started to (unfold), you’re like OK, this is going to hit us. We’re going to have to do something. I’m just shocked at the immediacy of everything and how quickly that it did happen.”
Montana State announced Thursday that classes will take place online from March 23 “until further notice.” At the time of that announcement, no cases of coronavirus had been reported in Montana or Idaho.
Costello said he was not privy to the information that led to the decision to cancel the tournament, instead deferring to health officials and conference officials who made the decision.
Costello referred to the “dominoes that start to fall” as more and more events were canceled. He acknowledged the dangers of large gatherings and how the virus spread through people in those settings.
Later Thursday afternoon, the NCAA announced all winter and spring championships are canceled. The Montana State women, who went 19-1 in conference play, would have earned the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by being the highest seed remaining in the field. But now their season is over since no more postseason games will be played.
The Bobcats finished one win away from tying the school record for wins in a season. They closed on a 17-game win streak. The historic season had previously seemed destined to last longer in large part because of five seniors — Fallyn Freije, Oliana Squires, Blaire Braxton, Martha Kuderer and Madeline Smith.
Then came Thursday’s sudden news.
“I’m bummed for all the kids (in the tournament), they’ve prepared for this moment the entire season and it’s taken away,” MSU women’s head coach Tricia Binford said in a statement. “Then you think about our seniors, that they don’t have this opportunity. For us specifically, we’ve been on a run to a record-breaking season and to have it stop like this is quite unusual and unprecedented. But that said, these decisions are above us and it’s for the safety of everybody.”
After Wednesday’s semifinal, Binford was asked about not having fans at the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats had a rematch set with Idaho, the only conference team that beat them in the regular season.
While Binford didn’t know at the time what would happen with the Big Sky and NCAA tournaments, she discussed how her team has played all season.
“We knew that we had a championship team on our hands in the summer,” Binford said Wednesday, “because of how they practice every day. You don’t earn that on one day. You earn it every single day of the week.”
The Montana State men’s team’s postseason ended before it began. The Bobcats finished 16-15, above .500 for the first time since 2009-10. Seniors Harald Frey and Ladan Ricketts’ college careers ended due to the cancellation.
“It’s sad. This is what they work for all year, these conference tournaments and to play in March Madness,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said in a statement. “For them not to get this opportunity is a harsh reality, and there’s no way to prepare, no book to tell us how to tell those seniors.”
Wednesday night, after the Idaho women won in the semifinals, UI head coach Jon Newlee took a different approach than Binford.
When asked about the possibility of playing without fans, Newlee said he wasn’t concerned about the crowd size, adding that he’s “absolutely comfortable” if fans were still allowed at the Big Sky tournament.
“There’s some mass hysteria going on that people got to take a good look at it,” Newlee said Wednesday. “I really believe that. … I don’t think there’s any reason to panic. I think people are pushing the panic button a little quick right now.”
Slightly more than a thousand fans attended MSU’s semifinal game against Northern Arizona. According to health officials, crowds of more than 250 people posed a threat and increased the possibility of the spread of coronavirus.
When the Bobcats gathered as a team after their win against NAU, Binford told players that if they never played again, she was glad the season ended with a victory. She said she wanted them to remember the feeling of beating the Lumberjacks.
“We had so many celebrations this year, so many remarkable memories,” Binford said. “It’s been a heck of a ride with special kids, and that’s what I want them thinking about.”