Strong bench play helps lift Montana State men past St. Thomas By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State forward Great Osobor recovers a rebound during a game against North Dakota State on Tuesday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Down 18 at one point in the first half, Montana State’s reserves led an impressive comeback Saturday at the University of St. Thomas.The Bobcats were the first Division I team to visit the Tommies — in their first season at this level after jumping up from Division III — in St. Paul, Minnesota, this season. MSU weathered the Tommies’ hot shooting at the start to eventually claim a 72-65 win and improve to 7-4 overall.In a reversal of how Montana State’s scoring normally breaks down, only one starter finished in double-digit scoring. MSU’s bench supplied 34 points, but more importantly, the team’s 1-3-1 zone helped quell St. Thomas’ momentum. “When some of our key reserves came in, the whole game changed,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Kellen Tynes, RaeQuan Battle, Great Osobor, Patty McMahon, Sam Lecholat, they played their butts off. Their energy is the only reason we won that game.”Also valuable off the bench was Nick Gazelas, who had been nursing an injury at the start of the season but has become an important part of the rotation in the last two weeks as he has regained his health. On Saturday, Gazelas tied his career high of 12 points, which included three 3-pointers.“He just competes and plays hard. And he’s a shot-maker,” Sprinkle said. “You have to know when he’s on the floor. He made three 3s tonight, and they were all huge. That’s what he does.”The Tommies (4-6) raced to a big lead at the start, getting ahead 25-7 just eight minutes into the game. A pair of free throws from Xavier Bishop cut the St. Thomas lead to 30-20 with 6 minutes remaining in the half. The Bobcats closed on a 19-6 run, though, to take a 39-36 advantage into the break.Kevin Cunningham hit a 3-pointer for St. Thomas to take the lead at 53-50 with 11:36 to play in the game. But Gazelas and Bishop followed with 3-pointers of their own to regain the lead. MSU never trailed again.Bishop finished with 20 points to lead MSU’s starters. Amin Adamu added nine. Aside from Gazelas off the bench, Osobor had seven points, Tynes scored five, Battle and McMahon each had four and Lecholat had two. Osobor added nine rebounds and two blocks, and Tynes had four rebounds and two assists.The Tommies entered Saturday averaging 33.6 3-point attempts per game along with 14.2 makes. St. Thomas attempted 32 against the Bobcats but were held to their fewest connections — seven — in a game all season.“We knew the key was going to be guarding the 3-point line,” Sprinkle said. “We didn’t do a great job of it until we went to the 1-3-1, and then it was just our activity, our length and our athleticism. We’re flying around, and they’re not shooting the rhythm shots they’re used to.”UST guard Riley Miller came into the game averaging 5.3 3-pointers per game, but he was held without a make against MSU. He finished with eight points.“We told them before the game our goal was to keep them under eight made 3s,” Sprinkle said. “We thought if we did that we’d have a good chance to win. To keep them at seven was a great effort by our guys.”Anders Nelson led the Tommies with 17 points. Brooks Allen followed with 13.The Bobcats also hit seven 3-pointers but on just 21 attempts. MSU also hit 17 of 25 at the free-throw line.The Bobcats return home for the rest of the calendar year. They will host Portland next at 2 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Arena. MSU beat the Pilots 69-66 on Nov. 26 in the first game of a tournament in San Antonio. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nick Gazelas Danny Sprinkle Sport Basketball Kellen Tynes Osobor Xavier Bishop Rebound Lead Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you