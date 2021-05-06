Isaac Spears’ basketball journey has been long and winding.
Growing up in Las Vegas, where his dad trained he and his older brother in the game, Spears played in high school. He then had stops in St. Louis, Tennessee and, finally, at Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.
After playing organized basketball in three of the four time zones in the Continental United States, Spears committed in late April to play in Mountain Time at Montana State.
Spears said he’s looking forward to seeing Bozeman — and the mountains that surround the city on all sides. He’s excited for snow also, but more than anything, he’s glad to have landed in a spot that wants him.
“I couldn't ask for a better path because everything I've been through forms who I am today and put a chip on my shoulder after just being slept on and being an underdog throughout my career,” Spears said. “I've had some great conversations with the coaches, and I just feel like they genuinely want to see me become the best player I can and become the best person I can be off the court.”
In his travels, Spears developed into a top-20 player coming out of Arizona and a top-30 combo guard in the country, according to 24/7 Sports. At 6-foot-4, Spears said MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle expects him to play mostly at point guard.
Spears, who spent two years at Bella Vista Prep after reclassifying earlier in his high school career, will turn 20 this summer. He believes he’s well prepared to succeed in the college game after spending time with other talented players who made their way to Bella Vista Prep.
His team there also included Blaise Beauchamp, who committed this summer to Evansville of the Missouri Valley Conference, and Simon Wheeler, who is headed to IUPUI of the Horizon League.
“I always played against high-level talent, so just being in that environment and practicing every day with really talented guys, it was really competitive,” Spears said. “It obviously just made me better as a player. It made me want to get in the gym more.”
Armed with a proficient outside shot, Spears is proud of his ability to score from anywhere on the floor. He hopes to continue making improvements to his game going forward.
He credits his father, Dallas Spears, for helping him hone his skills early. Isaac remembers asking to join his brother, Isaiah, in basketball workouts when he was 4 or 5 years old.
“And ever since then, basketball has grown on me,” he said. “I just work at it every day. I knew I was taking it seriously when I cried after my first youth basketball game because I played bad.”
As the brothers grew older, the basketball lessons continued. In the 1990s, Dallas played two seasons at Arkansas State before transferring and playing two more years at Nevada. He also played a few years professionally overseas in China, Italy and Spain.
Isaiah, now 23, is a skilled shooter also, Isaac said, but he went on to attend Washington University in St. Louis to pursue a career as a doctor. That left Isaac as the main recipient of their dad’s basketball teachings.
“Everything I hear from other people I've already heard from my dad,” Spears said. “My dad has always been hard on me. During workouts, we get in our little arguments and stuff, but it's just for me to get better. It’s constructive criticism. There’s no coach out there who could be harder on me than my dad is.”
Spears said he has faith in Sprinkle to get the most out of him. Spears said he received some recruiting interest from New Mexico, New Mexico State and Georgia State, among others. But he felt the most comfortable getting to know Sprinkle.
“I felt like they genuinely wanted me,” he said.
He watched MSU’s run to the Big Sky Conference championship game last season and was convinced the program was on its way up under Sprinkle’s leadership.
“They were so close,” Spears said. “I know he's coming into this next year with some fire and ready to win, and I can't wait. I'm excited to come to Montana State and help him accomplish that.”
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.