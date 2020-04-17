Danny Sprinkle made it clear from the start of the offseason. He wanted to improve Montana State’s shooting and add depth to the Bobcats’ rotation.
The head coach’s desires became reality Wednesday with the signings of immediately eligible junior college transfers Bilal Shabazz and Nick Gazelas.
“They’re high-character kids,” Sprinkle said. “They’re going to be great teammates, they’re going to be great culture guys.”
Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 forward from Milwaukee, shot 37.6% on 3-pointers and averaged 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds last season at Trinidad State (Colorado) Junior College. The rising junior provides a shooting dimension at power forward the Bobcats lacked at times last season.
Gazelas, a 6-4 guard from Humble, Texas, averaged 17.4 points and shot 38.5% from behind the arc this past year as a freshman at Jacksonville (Texas) College. He improved his ball-handling from when he was in high school to add to his already effective perimeter threat.
The duo serves as evidence of MSU’s evolving style that emphasizes improved shooting. The Bobcats finished 32.9% from 3 last season, ranking ninth in the Big Sky and 207th nationally. They frequently lacked three or more consistent perimeter shooters on the court simultaneously.
“With the spacing of the court, the way offenses are flowing now, you have to have guys that can shoot it,” Sprinkle said. “... If you have that third shooter on the court, it really opens up everything for a lot of guys.”
When the season ended in mid-March, MSU had its 13 available scholarships filled since Harald Frey and Ladan Ricketts finished their senior years and guards Mike Hood and Tyler Patterson signed to join the Bobcats. Once Zeke Quinlan, Quentin Guliford and Zach Hobbs chose to transfer, that opened up three spots.
After Shabazz and Gazelas signed on Wednesday, MSU confirmed on Thursday that Mychael Paulo entered the transfer portal, leaving two scholarship spots left.
On Friday, the Bobcats picked up a commitment from Kellen Tynes, a point guard from Rothesay Netherwood School in New Brunswick, Canada. Sprinkle previously said he was looking to add a high school point guard. Thinking long term, that player could spend the year learning from senior Xavier Bishop, a transfer who was recruited specifically to replace Frey.
After sitting out in 2019-20, Bishop has only one year left of eligibility and can spend the next season mentoring Tynes. Since the signing period has started, his addition can become official once paperwork is completed.
“That’s one of the other positions we’re targeting because really Xavier’s the only point guard that we have other than Jesse Owens,” Sprinkle said Wednesday. “We got to add a little more depth at that spot.”
Shabazz arrives with MSU having never quite invested as much time lifting weights as Sprinkle has planned for him. Reaching a Division I program provides extra opportunities for training and nutrition given the Bobcats’ facilities and resources. The head coach believes Shabazz could quickly add about 10 to 15 pounds, making him a more powerful player inside.
His strength, though, lies near the perimeter where he can maximize his shooting and athleticism. That skill set makes for a yin-and-yang dynamic with fellow power forward Borja Fernandez. The rising sophomore Spaniard shot 37% from 3 last season while excelling posting up and finishing around the rim. The similarity between the two is their shooting, which creates matchup problems for opposing defenses and fits what Sprinkle wants.
“He’s very athletic, and what I like is not only his athleticism but his length,” Sprinkle said of Shabazz. “He can really shoot it. The way we want to play and really stretch the floor, he’ll give us that opportunity.”
Gazelas, meanwhile, will be added to a backcourt already featuring Bishop, Hood, Patterson and Mychael Paulo. Sprinkle complimented his toughness, another characteristic the coach pursued.
After turning down Division II programs out of high school, Gazelas acclimated seamlessly to what Sprinkle called one of the top junior college conferences in the country.
“You see him come onto the court, you’re like, ‘OK, he’s probably just a shooter,’ but he can really score it,” Sprinkle said. “He can put the ball on the floor, he’s crafty. He’s just competitive and tough.”
Gazelas and Shabazz are the Bobcats’ sixth and seventh junior college transfers on the roster. Though MSU didn’t exclusively target the junior college ranks, Sprinkle wanted to find the best fits.
The Bobcats are looking forward to reaping the rewards.
“We’re going to have a lot of guys that can really play,” Sprinkle said, “and I think our practices are going to be super competitive at every position, which I like.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.