Ladan Ricketts remembers coming to Montana State games as a kid. He remembers watching former Bobcats Carlos Taylor and Mecklen Davis. He remembers it was a treat whenever he and his family could make the trip from Livingston to Worthington Arena.
Ricketts used to think to himself, “What if I could play there someday? That would be awesome. That would be a dream come true.”
More than a decade later, Ricketts has spent the past two years on the other side. He became the player that elicits cheers from the crowd. When starters are introduced at home games, “Livingston, Montana,” is announced and Ricketts receives some of the loudest cheers before tip-off.
“It’s just something that I don’t take for granted,” Ricketts said, “and it’s just an awesome experience and grateful for the opportunity and what I’ve been able to do here.”
MSU’s game against Northern Colorado (21-9, 14-5 Big Sky) at 4 p.m. Saturday will mark the final home game of Ricketts’ career. The Bobcats (16-14, 10-9) have already sewn up the No. 5 seed in next week’s conference tournament. The final regular-season game has little consequence for MSU in the standings but will be the last time Ricketts can perform in front of his hometown fans.
After graduating from Park, he spent two years at Sheridan (Wyoming) College. He was recruited out of junior college by former MSU head coach Brian Fish, who only coached him for a year. He was one of just two seniors on this year’s team in Danny Sprinkle’s first year as head coach. His health wavered, his statistics decreased, but Ricketts wouldn’t change any of it.
“I believe in where life takes you, there’s a reason,” Ricketts said. “I think my path through junior college and then these coaching changes here had a reason. It all shapes your character. I think even though times may seem really tough, they’ve shaped me for the better.”
Uncertainty naturally comes with a coaching change, but Ricketts had similar experiences at Sheridan and was familiar with how to manage the situation.
When Sprinkle was hired 11 months ago, he embraced Ricketts and fellow senior Harald Frey. He told them that just having one year left of eligibility didn’t preclude them from accomplishing their goals. Instead of treating them like holdover players from a previous coaching staff, Sprinkle expressed how much value they bring to the team.
“It shows leaps and bounds about who he is as a person, his coaching,” Ricketts said. “He just instills a lot of confidence in you that he thinks you have what it takes.”
As a shooter, that resonated with Ricketts. He didn’t need to worry whether he belonged. Instead, he could work on his game without any second thoughts.
Sprinkle estimated Ricketts has been playing at about 70-75% of full health all season. But the coach added that the senior likely wouldn’t share that. Ricketts has no complaints.
“He’s one of our toughest players,” Sprinkle said. “He’s banged up every day and he keeps coming back, he competes, he puts his body on the line. He tries to take charges, he rebounds, he does all the little things. He’s hit some huge shots for us.”
Ricketts’ role on the court hasn’t changed much. He’s still relied on to space the floor and make 3-pointers. But as one of three returners with significant prior Division I experience and one of two seniors, he’s taken on more prominence.
He prefers leading by example and providing consistency. Ricketts rarely speaks up, but when he does, people take note because they understand what he’s battled this year and how important it is to him to play for MSU.
“That calmness in that locker room I think he brings,” Frey said. “Everyone listens to him, everyone respects him, and I don’t think it would be the same without him.”
Ricketts’ average minutes have increased from 23.7 last year to 25.4 this year. Still, his shots per game (6.8 last year to 5.1 this year), points per game (9.9 to 6.4) and 3-point percentage (45.7% to 40%) have all dipped.
But Sprinkle cited key shots he’s made, like against Northern Arizona on Dec. 30, when he gave MSU a three-point lead with two minutes left. Or like this past Saturday against NAU when he scored 12 points, his season high against Division I opponents.
As he considered the impending end of his career, Ricketts thought, “I’ll probably be able to reflect and look back on it and be like, ‘Wow.’” Then he added that he believes MSU has a lot of season left and wants to take advantage of whatever time he has remaining.
“We need him to have a huge next 10 days,” Sprinkle said.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.