Devin Kirby couldn’t leave his house. He was quarantined for 10 days.
As a fifth-year senior, he wants to play every game he can. In mid-December, the choice wasn’t up to him. Because of coronavirus contact tracing, he was forced to miss Montana State’s road games at Washington State and Portland.
“When you get that call or that text that you’re out for 10 days because of the contact tracing, it’s never fun,” Kirby said. “Your heart just drops.”
Kirby sent his teammates encouraging text messages leading up to the games. He streamed those online. He completed at-home workouts inside.
Most importantly, in Kirby’s mind, he tried being upbeat. That was all he could do. In a season with constant twists and turns, he’s been a stabilizing presence for the Bobcats.
“There’s nothing you can do about the situation,” Kirby said. “It’s the state of the world and the state of the nation that we’re in right now. Just trying to handle this the best as possible. But we still got to stay positive.”
Though Kirby is averaging two points and 2.8 rebounds, his 13.4 minutes per game have been valuable defensively and especially when starting center Jubrile Belo has foul trouble. Since the NCAA decided this season won’t count for eligibility, the 6-foot-11 center said he’s unsure if this will be his final year.
Regardless, Kirby is the only player on MSU (9-3, 6-0 Big Sky) who was on the team before head coach Danny Sprinkle was hired. He tries to take the experience he’s gathered through the years and pass on lessons to younger players.
“His energy and his voice, that’s what this team needs,” Sprinkle said. “His leadership from that standpoint is invaluable. But that’s what seniors do, whether it’s 36 minutes, whether it’s 10 minutes, whether it’s 25. And DK is all about winning.”
After Montana State’s games against Southern Utah were canceled at the start of conference play, Sprinkle said he noticed the turbulence of the season wearing out players.
Kirby acknowledged the mental fatigue that has come with playing during the pandemic and the challenge of how unpredictable the season can be. The Bobcats’ two games last week
against rival Montana were canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Grizzlies’ program.
But Kirby said his attitude has remained the same.
Montana State’s Xavier Bishop (left) and Devin Kirby (31) put pressure on Montana Western’s Max Clark on Jan. 1. (Rachel Leathe./Chronicle)
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Since Kirby missed MSU’s games at Washington State and Portland, he went more than a month without facing a Division I opponent. He returned on Jan. 7 and played five minutes at Northern Colorado.
Two days later, Belo picked up early fouls so Kirby came off the bench to play 26 minutes. Kirby played at key moments late in the second half and in overtime in the
two-point MSU win.
“I told him after the game I’m proud of him,” Sprinkle said, “... He had some championship plays.”
It was another example of Kirby not knowing what would happen next. But he put himself in position to handle the circumstance because of his pregame approach.
“When you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready,” Kirby said. “It’s not a shock to your system when your number is called. Just always be prepared, and this is my fifth year here at this university. I’ve seen a lot. My role has changed a lot. I’ve learned from a lot of people. Then I just try to apply what I’ve seen and what I’ve gone through these past five years to the current situation at hand.”
Before last week’s rivalry games were canceled, Kirby told his teammates to prepare for the most intense and physical games of the season. Kirby is the only Bobcat who was on the roster the last time MSU beat the Grizzlies.
This year in particular, he doesn’t want to take anything for granted. Kirby said he treats each game like it could be his last. MSU senior guard Amin Adamu said Kirby is like a big brother on the team.
“He gives us energy,” Adamu said. “And he keeps us all in check when things aren’t going well, which is good.”
This offseason, Kirby added about 15 pounds so his body could better withstand the toll of a season. Since his mother is a teacher, Kirby used crates of books as weights since gyms and courts weren’t open in his native Arizona.
Kirby has shifted back to center after playing power forward last year. That’s meant he’s come off the bench instead of being in the starting lineup like he was almost every game he played in the last two years.
The Bobcats are next scheduled to visit Weber State at 7 p.m. Thursday. Just like every other game this season, plans could change in an instant. No matter what, Kirby plans to remain composed either way.
“I take a lot of pride in that,” Kirby said, “making sure I set a good example.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.