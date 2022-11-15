Let the news come to you

The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the Oregon Ducks, yet an 18-3 Oregon run to open the second half was the difference in an 81-51 MSU loss on Tuesday.

Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) hung with the Ducks (2-1) for the first half before Oregon pulled away by outshooting MSU 69.2% to 36.7% in the second half.

“We had them out of their rhythm with our 1-3-1 zone in the first half,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Radio Network after the game. “We got them to miss a few shots, but I thought once Quincy Guerrier got going and started making some 3s, they breathed a sigh of relief. They came with a different urgency and intention tonight. I thought they really guarded us.”


